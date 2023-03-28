Design work of the Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway section to begin

Estonian Railways has signed a contract with Reaalprojekt OÜ for the designs of the 7.4-kilometer railway section between Haapsalu and Rohuküla. The contract is worth almost €344,000.

The work covers the designs for the embankment, tracks, Rohuküla platform and parking lot and connected infrastructure, including over- and underpasses, fences and other structures, as well as environmental measures, said Riho Vjatkin, head of the construction service for Estonian Railways.

The contract also prescribes constructing new street access between Kiltsi tee and Ungru tee in the city of Haapsalu and a new bridge over the Jaamaoja stream.

The design work should be completed and building permit secured by February next year.

All sections of the Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway should have ready designs and building permits in the first quarter of 2024.

What will happen next will depend on government decisions and funding.

Extending the Estonian railway network to Haapsalu and Rohuküla is included in the program of elections winner the Reform Party, even though the party removed the project from the list of things to be financed using the European Recovery Fund last summer.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), currently in talks for a new governing coalition with Reform, has also voiced support for taking the project forward.

