Tallinn Zoo Nubian Ibex gives birth

news
The Nubian ibex kid born last week at Tallinn Zoo.
The Nubian ibex kid born last week at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman
news

A breeding pair of Nubian Ibexes kept at Tallinn Zoo have had their first kid.

The birth coincided with last week's school break and warmer weather – both now evaporated this week – and was the first kid to be born to the Tallinn Zoo pair.

Known for their distinctive horns, the Nubian ibex (Capra nubiana) natural range is as its name suggests, desert areas of North Africa, and also parts of the Middle East.

The Nubian ibex kid born last week at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:20

Eesti Energia Q1 2023 net profit up 85 percent to €142.6 million

10:49

Savisaar's children to donate his archives to the state archive

10:21

EKRE lays-off regional coordinator Rudolf Jeeser

09:44

Two ministries to be relocated as part of shake-up

09:06

Opponents of Nursipalu training ground expansion to take issue to court

08:43

Alexela cutting natural gas prices to domestic customers from next month

08:18

Tallinn Zoo Nubian Ibex gives birth

08:11

Kaia Kanepi out of Wiesbaden tournament

04.05

Pevkur: Elering could monitor undersea cables for suspicious objects

04.05

Analysts: Interest rate rise cycle coming to an end

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

04.05

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

04.05

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery Updated

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

04.05

German Eurofighter contingent has left Estonia

04.05

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: