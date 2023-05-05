Tallinn Zoo Nubian Ibex gives birth

A breeding pair of Nubian Ibexes kept at Tallinn Zoo have had their first kid.

The birth coincided with last week's school break and warmer weather – both now evaporated this week – and was the first kid to be born to the Tallinn Zoo pair.

Known for their distinctive horns, the Nubian ibex (Capra nubiana) natural range is as its name suggests, desert areas of North Africa, and also parts of the Middle East.

The Nubian ibex kid born last week at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman

