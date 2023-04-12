English translation of Estonian radio play 'The Lion' streaming on BBC

An English adaptation of the prize-winning Estonian radio play "The Lion" ("Lõvi") can be listened to on the BBC website until the end of the month.

The play was originally broadcast on ERR and is described as "a high-octane satire about the restoration of Estonian independence". 

The plot centers around a community's response to an escaped lion.

"Their differing — often conflicted — responses speak to a nation coming to grips with a new dawn," the BBC Sounds website says.

"The Lion" is based on Martin Algus' short story of the same name. The drama was directed and produced for BBC Radio 4 by Andres Noormets and Sasha Yevtushenko and translated into English by Adam Cullen.

The play was named the Winner of the Best European Drama Award at the Audio Drama Awards 2022.

Listen to it in English here or Estonian here.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

