Traffic accidents involving lynxes are rising in Estonia

Twelve lynxes have been killed by cars in Estonia in the first three months of 2025, which is five more than in the same period last year.

Two lynxes were hit by cars in January, three in February and seven in March, data collected by the Estonian Hunters' Society shows.

Last year, there were 25 road accidents involving the animals in total, the highest since at least 2017.

"The 12 lynx fatalities recorded in the first quarter of the year suggest that the remaining months could significantly increase the total number of lynx deaths. So far, most of them have occurred in the second half of the year," said Urmas Salmu, project manager of "Wildlife on the Road," told Lõuna-Eesti Postimees.

Salmu said the rise in accidents indicates the lynx population is increasing.

