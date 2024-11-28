X!

Climate minister advocates stable forest felling for sustainability goals

News
Birch forest in Estonia.
Birch forest in Estonia. Source: Siim LõvI /ERR
News

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) has proposed maintaining State Forest Management Center (RMK) felling volumes for next year at the same level as for 2024, at 9,180 hectares.

The minister stressed the importance of stability in forestry operations for both economic and environmental objectives, while ensuring forests continue to serve as vital carbon sinks.

Alender said: "Annual changes in logging volumes create uncertainty in the business environment and prevent the RMK from implementing long-term plans for sustainable forest management, increasing biodiversity, and fulfilling other objectives expected by the state and society."

"Long-term predetermined logging volumes must also ensure that forests serve as carbon sinks and that forest-stored carbon reserves increase. Predictability and stability are the foundation for both the development of this important industry and the preservation of forests that are critical for us all."

The RMK's management strategy focuses on generating revenue for the state while meeting environmental and public obligations, contributing €88.7 million in 2023 and expecting €119.6 million in dividends for 2024.

The Ministry of Climate set an optimal 9,180 hectares for regeneration logging to balance conservation, public use, and economic goals, with RMK working to secure wood resources for local high-value timber production.

The Ministry of Climate aims to ensure environmental sustainability while providing stability by setting annual logging volumes for a five-year period, with a proposed amendment to extend this for longer terms.

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The RMK must assess regeneration logging volumes against its forecasts, while the Environmental Agency (Keskonnaagentuur) evaluates compliance, ensuring alignment with national environmental and economic goals.

Alender added: "Predictability and stability are the foundation for both the development of this important industry and the preservation of forests that are critical for us all."

The RMK's operating profits, which were directed to the state, amounted to €88 million in 2023.

Approximately 50 percent of Estonia's land is forested, with half of that managed by the RMK, which plays a central role in balancing environmental conservation and economic returns. Estonia's forests also hold cultural significance, which contrasts with less forested nations in Western Europe.

However, forestry practices, particularly clear-cutting versus selective felling, often spark political debate, with environmental concerns about the impact on biodiversity.

In late 2022, Madis Kallas, one of Alender's predecessors, failed to pass a proposal to reduce RMK's annual renewal felling volumes, though the reduced quota of 9,180 hectares for the next five years became standard.

Meanwhile, Estonia is facing challenges in meeting its EU Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) targets for 2021-2025, potentially resulting in costs of hundreds of millions of euros.

The Ministry of Climate, formed in 2023, now oversees forest management, a responsibility previously held by the Environment Ministry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:50

Experts: Too soon to assess impact of Kellogg's appointment as Ukraine special envoy

16:44

Supreme Court finds fuel retailer Olerex guilty and fines it €300,000 Updated

16:36

Car leasing hits record in Estonia ahead of 2025's vehicle tax

16:28

Katrina Lehis gets through all-Estonian semifinal at Vancouver Fencing World Cup

15:13

Estonian Hip Hop Festival to hold winter event in Tartu

14:47

Climate minister advocates stable forest felling for sustainability goals

14:20

Estonian duo shine in NCAA basketball action

14:01

Mirjam Mõttus: How to suppress solutions following the Nursipalu example

13:25

Schoolchildren increasingly misusing sedatives and sleeping pills

12:59

Hanah Lahe: Eesti Energia special audit proves oil shale energy is outdated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

27.11

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

27.11

Tallinn and Harju County to introduce new-look public transport card

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba Updated

27.11

Estonia's health minister wants to tie alcohol excise duty to inflation

11:11

Tallinn district elder on tacky Christmas market: The customer is king

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.11

Tallinn to sell off 41 old trolleybuses

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo