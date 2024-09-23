Transport Administration defends new driving theory test questions

Example of an updated test question: You're the driver of the red vehicle. Can you proceed straight through the intersection? Multiple choice answers include yes; yes, but only left with a C category vehicle; no.
Example of an updated test question: You're the driver of the red vehicle. Can you proceed straight through the intersection? Multiple choice answers include yes; yes, but only left with a C category vehicle; no. Source: Transport Administration
The Transport Administration does not know exactly how many people are failing the theory exam since the new test was introduced, said Joel Jesse, the agency's director of traffic services.

Jesse blamed technical problems for the lack of data. The new questions were introduced on Thursday last week.

In the case of heavy equipment, the agency can publish the data within a few days, and in the case of category B by the middle of the following week.

"Last week's data showed that the pass rate stands at 58 percent, which is the average across all categories. Once the final numbers are in, we will certainly analyze how much the rate has actually declined," he said.

Jesse said the questions were prepared by experts and specialists in their field. They developed theory questions for the Transport Administration within the framework of three tenders.

Joel Jesse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"It can certainly be said that these questions comply with the legal acts and the requirements set out in the regulations. Our colleagues have also reviewed them, of course. We standardized the visuals for all theory questions to ensure they are consistent," the official said.

Jesse stated that the visual questions may have scared the examinees a bit as they are completely new.

"These types of images have not been used anywhere else before, as we had a designer create new visuals to ensure they are well-aligned and aesthetically pleasing. The visuals are also nicely colored to enhance their appearance," he said.

The agency said last week it had updated its traffic theory exam to better reflect real-life situations. It said the questions remained at the same level of difficulty.

The updated questions are being introduced for all levels throughout the month.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Madis Hindre, Helen Wright

