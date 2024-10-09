Motorcycle instructor: Our bikers don't know how to brake properly

According to motorcycle instructor Aldis Alus, one of the reasons for the recent increase in serious accidents involving motorcyclists is that they often do not know how to brake properly.

In an interview on the "Terevisioon" morning show, motorcycle instructor Aldis Alus explained that most motorcycle accidents occur due to riding at excessive and uncontrolled speeds.

"Things don't always go wrong, and usually don't, but when they do, the result is tragic and often fatal," Alus said.

According to Alus, even speeds of 50 km/h or 30 km/h can sometimes be too fast because many motorcyclists do not know how to brake properly, which leads to accidents.

"They may brake, but they do it incorrectly. Another issue is that they are afraid to brake at all."

Alus emphasized the importance of learning and practicing proper riding techniques. He provided an example: during the driving exam, there is an exercise where you must stop within 16 meters when traveling at 50 km/h.

"But in the very first braking lesson, participants should be able to stop within 8-9 meters. The difference between what is required and what a rider should be capable of is double," he explained.

Alus stated that two conditions must be met to avoid motorcycle accidents: using the correct speed and the proper riding technique.

"If the speed is right but you brake incorrectly, you will fall. If you brake correctly but the speed is too high, you will crash," he illustrated.

Another reason for accidents, according to Alus, is that motorcyclists are not very visible in traffic.

"This is something motorcyclists themselves can control – through clothing, positioning and acceleration choices. When making an overtaking maneuver, you have to assess whether cars can see you and understand what you are doing."

Alus also pointed out that each year, 3,000 new motorcycle licenses are issued by the Transport Administration, which means 30,000 new motorcyclists in ten years.

"Even if only half of them actually ride, that's still 15,000 – quite a lot. Yes, the number of accidents has remained relatively stable, but the number of serious accidents has increased. Motorcyclists themselves have a saying: 'the part between the handlebars and the seat determines the speed,'" said Aldis Alus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!