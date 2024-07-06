Estonia announces full team for 2024 Paris Olympics

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) confirmed the full Estonian team for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris Olympics in an online meeting on Friday. The Estonian team includes 25 athletes, 49 support staff and one horse, all of whom will be looking to bring home medals from a total of 14 different sports.

Estonia's full squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris:

Athletics: Rasmus Mägi, Janek Õiglane, Johannes Erm, Karel Tilga, Elisabeth Pihela (Coaches Taivo Mägi, Ryan Baily, Holger Peel, Jeffery Huntoon, Grit Šadeiko, physiotherapists Risto Jamnes, Priit Mein, team leader Kristel Berendsen).

Cycling: Madis Mihkels and Janika Lõiv (Coaches Alo Jakin, Urmas Lõiv, Jesus Castellanos Torres, Karmen Reinpõld, physiotherapist Laura Lepasalu).

Judo: Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid (Coach Vladimir Stepanjan, training partner Markus Johannes Luha).

Shooting: Peeter Olesk, Peeter Jürisson (coaches Matthias Hahn, Peeter Päkk, gun experts Fred Raukas, Reino Velleste, team leader Meelis Loit).

Wrestling: Heiki Nabi (Caches Ivar Kotkas, Levi Earl).

Sailing: Ingrid Puusta, Karl-Martin Rammo (Coaches Rein Ottoson, Matthew Rickard, physiotherapist Liisbet Puust, team leader Lauri Väinsalu).

Equestrian: My Kaisla Catharina Relander, horse Expert (Trainer Peter Geerink, groom Isa Trip, vet Jos Hofma).

Badminton: Kristin Kuuba (Coach Joshua Eipe).

Rowing: Tõnu Endrekson, Allar Raja, Johann Poolak, Mikhail Kushteyn, Uku Siim Timmusk (reserve) (Coach Veikko Sinisalo, physiotherapist Helena Saar, team leader Robert Väli).

Weightlifting: Mart Seim (Coaches Alar Seim, Leho Pent).

Swimming: Eneli Jefimova, Kregor Zirk (Coaches Henry Hein, Tom Rushton, Toni Meijel).

Fencing: Nelli Differt (Coach Helen Nelis-Naukas, physiotherapist Vitali Kuznetsov, weapons expert Kaido Kaaberma).

Archery: Reena Pärnat (Coach Siret Luik).

Medical personnel: Mihkel Mardna, Kaileen Raudsepp, Kristi Singi, Snežana Stoljarova.

Delegation heads: Martti Raju, Merle Kaljurand, Merili Luuk.

President of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Urmas Sõõrumaa wished the team every success in Paris. "July 5 is a symbolic day for the Olympic Movement, as it was 100 years ago on that day that the Summer Olympic Games began in Paris. Today, we are sending our future heroes to the Olympics, and we have also lit the Olympic flame in their honor in Pirita, in honor of them. My personal wish for you all is that, in addition to the work you have done and the gifts that nature has given you, you will also be lucky enough to make the most of your dreams in Paris. Congratulations and good luck."

According to the EOK's porting director Martti Raju, Estonia is sending a strong team to Paris. "Although the number of athletes representing Estonia may seem small, the cross-section of sports is strong. There will be three different Olympic villages in Paris (Paris, Chateauroux, Marseille), with shooting and sailing completely on their own. This in turn requires more support staff, but the athletes will have everything they need," Raju said.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics start on July 26 and finish on August 11.

--

