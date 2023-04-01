Ivo Jurak laid to rest in Tartu

News
Ivo Jurak (1977-2023).
Ivo Jurak (1977-2023). Source: Kärt Liekis/Kaitsevägi
News

The funeral of the first Estonian known to have fallen in the war in Ukraine took place place at the Raadi Cemetery in Tartu on Saturday, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Ivo Jurak fell in heavy fighting in the Bakhmut area of eastern Ukraine last month, and had a send-off from comrades in Kyiv, before being cremated.

His ashes were repatriated to Estonia by a comrade for the funeral on Saturday and, while April fool's day may on the surface seem like an inappropriate date for the event, Jurak's brother, Paul Kadaste, told Tartu Postimees that in fact the reverse was the case, since he was the life and soul of the party, and often joking.

"He must be smiling somewhere because of the date," Kadaste told the daily, and described his brother as a cheerful and helpful person who hailed from Tartu County, despite living and working in Tallinn in more recent years.

Ivo Jurak turned 45 last October and, though he had no children of his own, spent much time with his sister's children, the paper reports.

A former Estonian Defense Forces intelligence officer who had seen service in Afghanistan, Jurak had volunteered to serve with the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu Postimees

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:50

Bankrupt chipboard factory assets heading for fourth auction

17:16

Annual 'Scoutsrännak' military event attracts record number of attendees

13:52

Brig. Giles Harris returns to command NATO eFP in Estonia

13:12

Ivo Jurak laid to rest in Tartu

12:25

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

11:32

Kaspar Tammist: There is still a lot to do in Estonian public debate

11:01

Local government soon responsible for ensuring residents sort bio-waste

10:31

Over 20 Nordica, Xfly planes to be leased to other carriers this summer

10:07

Finland's general election enters final straight with three-way race

09:34

Opposition parties still lack consensus on Riigikogu vice-chair candidate

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

31.03

Russia expels Estonian diplomat from embassy in Moscow

31.03

Feature|'Work hard, play hard': A taste of life on board the HMS Mersey

31.03

Galleries: Developers, Tallinn ink deal for Hipodroomi Quarter development

08:47

Ukrainian refugees move out of Tallinn apartment blocks by Friday deadline

12:25

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

31.03

Estonian FM: It's time to annul the NATO-Russia Founding Act

31.03

Concert promoters end cooperation with conductor Andres Mustonen

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: