Ammunition production at Ämari base to start in the spring

Production is to commence in spring 2025 at Ämari military base, west of Tallinn, enhancing Estonia's defense capabilities and creating new jobs in the process.

Nitrotol OÜ has been awarded the tender, organized by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), and will start ammunition production at the Ämari military base, within a purpose built industrial mini-park.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "The present-day security situation requires swift steps in developing Estonia's national defense and defense industry."

"The Ämari industry mini-park will allow us to start ammunition production in Estonia in the near future. In addition, preparations are going ahead for a still larger defense industry park," the minister went on.

"All these steps will serve to strengthen Estonia's defense capability, create new jobs, and contribute to the country's economy," he added.

As tender winner, Nitrotol OÜ will be granted access to an area of close to 9,000 square meters of the Ämari military campus.

The RKIK is to provide the necessary protective protective barriers, and communications needed ahead of starting production.

Nitrotol OÜ is to be responsible for constructing temporary production facilities and equipping them with the required machinery.

Ammunition production will start at the Ämari mini-defense industry park in spring 2025, while work on the state's plan for a larger defense industry park will also progress.

Three companies—Nitrotol, ESTDEFIN Production OÜ, and Estonian Ammunition Plant OÜ —were evaluated by a six-member committee, based on various criteria to determine the best offer in the selection tender.

Tambet Tõnisson, head of the state property department at the RKIK, noted that while all three companies' plans were reliable, Nitrotol OÜ's thorough and transparent offer demonstrated strong preparatory work for timely results.

Up to now Ämari base had been synonymous with the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission duties, which will be returning to the airfield there after a stint flying out of Lielvarde base in Latvia.

Ämari air base has been revamped, at a cost of €18.5 million.

