Court dismisses Ämari Defense Industrial Park complaint

Amari Airbase's runway reopens.
Amari Airbase's runway reopens. Source: RKIK/Kermo Pastarus
Tallinn Administrative Court dismissed a complaint from a company that contested the result of a competition to produce explosives at new small defense park near Ämari Air Base.

In 2024, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) organized a tender to find a munitions manufacturer for the military base.

Three companies – Nitrotol OÜ, ESTDEFIN Production OÜ, and Estonian Ammunition Plant OÜ – submitted applications.

The tender was won by Nitrotol, which received access to an area of nearly 8,900 square meters at the base. The company was then expected to set up temporary production facilities and equip them with the necessary machinery.

However, the Estonian Ammunition Plant challenged the outcome, which temporarily halted the construction of the plant. Company Director Even Tudeberg said the tender was aimed at ammunition, but the winner was a mine producer.

On Monday, the Tallinn Administrative Court dismissed the complaint.

"The court reviewed both operational plans and found that the third party's (Nitrotol – ed.) proposal was more thorough and clearer than the complainant's. The court also found that throughout the process, both bidders were treated equally and were given the opportunity to respond to clarifying questions," said the court's spokesperson.

Nitrotol began producing explosives at Ämari at the beginning of December.

The company began testing its products 10 years ago, and since 2019 has been producing military explosives, including mines. However, Estonian law previously did not permit the insertion of explosive material into detonators within the country. This had to be done abroad.

The company also plans to expand production to the future Tõstamaa defense industry park in Pärnu County.

Editor: Helen Wright

