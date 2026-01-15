X!

First munitions plant in close to a century opens in Estonia

News
Detonation during a Pioneer battalion exercise.
Detonation during a Pioneer battalion exercise. Source: Capt. Karl Alfred Baumeister/Ministry of Defense
News

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to mark the official opening of an explosives plant at the new Ämari defense industry park.

The mini-park is situated at the Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn, and the first tenants to open are Estonian firm Nitrotol, who will be the first company to produce munitions inside an independent Estonia for close to 100 years.

Nitrotol has been producing military explosives, including mines, since 2019, but Estonian law at the time barred this from being completed on Estonian soil, and filling in the explosives had to be done in other countries.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) called the plant's opening a "major step forward."

"We have become a country that produces ammunition. In the case of Nitrotol, this is the first company to produce and export military materials and munitions in nearly 100 years. By establishing such production facilities, we are concentrating resources and expertise in Estonia so that, if necessary, we can supply ourselves even in a crisis," said Pevkur.

Nitrotol's products are in use by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and in several other NATO states.

Company board member Jens Haug said: "With the launch of the factory, Nitrotol has passed an important development milestone both for the company itself and for the domestic defense industry. In addition to contributing to defense capability, this is also important for the company's future growth and expansion."

The defense minister added that, in addition to strengthening Estonia's defense capability, establishing defense industry production facilities also bolsters the national economy, increases exports, and creates new jobs.

Haug meanwhile praised the ministry and several Estonian state agencies, including the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) which built the facilities.

Nitrotol is also set to begin production at the under-development Ermistu park, near Pärnu, where production is planned to start as early as 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

17:17

Price of Estonian butter to start falling soon

16:46

Dentist disappears leaving dozens of customers who prepaid in the lurch

16:38

Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

16:09

Extra-bright bolide meteor seen over Estonia, Latvia

15:50

Estonia calls for Europe to introduce Schengen ban for Russian veterans

15:35

Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

15:35

TV mast which first brought television to Estonia's islands turns 60

15:18

Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested Updated

15:12

Estonian skier used cocaine undetected before final race of career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Estonia planning to destroy all raccoon dogs on Hiiumaa island

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

08:50

Niina Petrõkina takes the lead at the European Figure Skating Championships Updated

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo