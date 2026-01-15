First munitions plant in close to a century opens in Estonia

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to mark the official opening of an explosives plant at the new Ämari defense industry park.

The mini-park is situated at the Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn, and the first tenants to open are Estonian firm Nitrotol, who will be the first company to produce munitions inside an independent Estonia for close to 100 years.

Nitrotol has been producing military explosives, including mines, since 2019, but Estonian law at the time barred this from being completed on Estonian soil, and filling in the explosives had to be done in other countries.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) called the plant's opening a "major step forward."

"We have become a country that produces ammunition. In the case of Nitrotol, this is the first company to produce and export military materials and munitions in nearly 100 years. By establishing such production facilities, we are concentrating resources and expertise in Estonia so that, if necessary, we can supply ourselves even in a crisis," said Pevkur.

Nitrotol's products are in use by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and in several other NATO states.

Company board member Jens Haug said: "With the launch of the factory, Nitrotol has passed an important development milestone both for the company itself and for the domestic defense industry. In addition to contributing to defense capability, this is also important for the company's future growth and expansion."

The defense minister added that, in addition to strengthening Estonia's defense capability, establishing defense industry production facilities also bolsters the national economy, increases exports, and creates new jobs.

Haug meanwhile praised the ministry and several Estonian state agencies, including the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) which built the facilities.

Nitrotol is also set to begin production at the under-development Ermistu park, near Pärnu, where production is planned to start as early as 2027.

