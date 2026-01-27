X!

Paulig looking to move Santa Maria seasoning production from Sweden to Estonia

News
Paulig factory in Saue.
Paulig factory in Saue. Source: Google streetview
News

The international food and beverage company Paulig is considering consolidating production under the Santa Maria brand at its Saue plant by the summer of 2027 at the latest.

The potential change would involve shutting down operations in Mölndal, Sweden and relocating production to Saue where Paulig has operated a factory producing spices, salsas and sauces since 1993.

Eveli Lentsius, Paulig's head of communications for the Baltics, said the change would allow the company to ensure long-term competitiveness by optimizing production capacity and costs and allocating resources more efficiently.

"The aim of this potential change is to strengthen the long-term competitiveness of the Santa Maria brand. Rising production costs have put pressure on our profitability and this change would help us manage growing costs more effectively," said Lenita Ingelin, senior vice president of Paulig's brands business area.

Paulig fully owns the Saue plant, unlike the Mölndal facility, which operates in a leased building. Ownership of the Saue site provides greater flexibility for investment and future growth. Closing the spice production facility in Mölndal would affect all 86 employees at the plant, as well as some positions at the Mölndal office — 105 roles in total. The change is planned to be completed by the summer of 2027.

"Unfortunately, this potential change would affect our colleagues working in Mölndal. Our priority is to provide full support to everyone impacted. We will begin negotiations with trade unions in Sweden in accordance with Swedish law," said Lenita Ingelin.

The potential change would not affect Paulig's other operations in Sweden. The company employs around 490 people in Sweden and in addition to the Mölndal spice plant, Paulig operates a tortilla factory in Landskrona and a warehouse in Kungsbacka. Paulig's marketing, development and support functions will also continue operating in the Mölndal and Solna offices. Similar functions at Paulig's Saue office will continue as usual.

A final decision will be made following consultations with trade unions, in accordance with Swedish law.

Paulig's Saue factory opened in 1993 as one of the first foreign investments after Estonia regained its independence. The plant mainly produces Santa Maria spices, marinades and salsas. It currently employs 84 people.

Communications head Eveli Lentsius could not say how many new jobs would be created in Estonia if the production consolidation in Saue goes ahead.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia records nearly 7,000 healthcare incidents in first year of tracking

19:50

Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

19:41

Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

19:17

Lineup announced for Tallinn Music Week 2026

18:43

Ivangorod border crossing reconstruction to be completed by end of 2026

18:00

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

17:24

North coast sea conditions mean Botnica icebreaker called out

16:45

Paulig looking to move Santa Maria seasoning production from Sweden to Estonia

16:36

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked at memorial to French Jews in Tallinn Updated

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo