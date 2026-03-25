Minister: Deal in place for 155 mm munitions factory in Estonia

An agreement with a manufacturer has been reached for a 155-millimeter munitions factory in Estonia, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told ERR. The minister has not yet disclosed which company is involved.

ERR reported last week that Pevkur had reached an agreement in Washington with representatives of Lockheed Martin to establish a maintenance center for HIMARS mobile rocket systems in Estonia.

According to Pevkur, the state's goal is for the company's investments not to end there. He added that the investment also carries a broader strategic message.

"In addition to being in the interest of industry and the economy, it is ultimately also in the interest of deterrence that a major U.S. defense industry player is present here. This will certainly deter Russia as well," Pevkur said, appearing on the "Esimene stuudio" evening talk show.

The minister also announced on the program that the Ministry of Defense reached an agreement on Monday with a producer for a 155-millimeter munitions factory.

According to Pevkur, the company was promised that its name would not be disclosed before contracts are formally signed. However, he clarified that it is neither Hanwha Aerospace nor Lockheed Martin, both of which had previously been mentioned in connection with the project.

The company will invest at least €300 million in a factory to be built in the Põhja-Kiviõli defense industry park. The plant will produce short-, medium- and long-range munitions.

Speaking about the war involving Iran, Pevkur said he could not assess whether the United States had underestimated Iran, but noted that he has been surprised by the scale of Iran's armaments.

Pevkur also reiterated on the program that Estonia is prepared, if necessary, to discuss sending its troops to Iran in coordination with its key ally, the United States.

"Without knowing what impact the negotiations now underway will have, it is certainly in our interest and necessary for us to be at the table. If one day we face difficulties, the Americans will be with us," Pevkur said.

Commenting on recent criticism of MAGA by Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Pevkur said that Estonia would not appreciate it if the roles were reversed.

"We could equally ask whether it is good if Americans comment on our politics. It is clear that regardless of emotions, we must get along with every administration. I have maintained the position that we need to engage with the Pentagon regardless of who is in power," Pevkur said.

Pevkur added that he is not concerned that U.S. decision-makers might forget about Ukraine in light of Iran. Rather, he said developments across the Atlantic should be viewed through the lens of domestic politics.

According to him, four factors are influencing the situation there.

First, fuel prices driven up by the Iran war; second, President Donald Trump's desire to end the Iran war by Thanksgiving; third, upcoming domestic midterm elections; and fourth, the approaching NATO summit in Ankara.

"Most likely, the Americans want to end the Iran war as quickly as possible and push Ukraine toward an agreement even before the Ankara summit, so that Trump can come and present himself as a peacemaker," Pevkur said.

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