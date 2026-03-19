US defense giant Lockheed Martin to open HIMARS maintenance center in Estonia

One of the world's largest defense manufacturers, Lockheed Martin, will open a €10 million Baltic maintenance center for HIMARS mobile rocket launchers in Estonia, the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), in a statement, said Lockheed Martin aims to establish the maintenance center within two years, with the initial investment estimated at around €10 million.

The deal will serve all three Baltic states and means the equipment does not have to be sent far away for maintenance.

A delegation from the company will visit Estonia in the near future, the minister added. There are additional possibilities for expansion.

The deal was agreed at a meeting between Pevkur and Lockheed Martin Vice President Paula J. Hartley on Wednesday.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has been on an official visit to Washington this week. Source: ERR

Pevkur said that the arrival in the country of one of the world's largest defense industry companies is a sign of trust and a willingness to begin longer-term cooperation between Estonia and Lockheed Martin.

"We have made significant efforts to bring Lockheed Martin to Estonia, and today's agreement is hopefully the beginning of broader and longer-term cooperation," the minister said.

Speaking to ERR in Washington on Wednesday, Pevkur said that, in the future, Estonia will not have to send its HIMARS systems far away for maintenance and necessary modifications.

"The same will apply to Latvia and Lithuania. The center will serve all three Baltic countries. In addition, there will certainly be a significant transfer of technology, knowledge, and various subcontracting opportunities for Estonia's own defense industry companies," Pevkur added.

Pevkur stressed that Estonia is concluding several more agreements with Lockheed Martin.

The HIMARs handover ceremony on April 30, 2025. Source: Kermo Pastarus

"This has been one of the consistent directions in recent years. When making purchases, we also want to receive investments in Estonia from these companies," he said.

He also highlighted a similar deal with South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace.

Lockheed Martin is a U.S. defense industry giant that, in addition to HIMARS systems, also produces fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems, and Black Hawk helicopters.

The Estonian Defense Forces have six HIMARS, which were delivered on April 30, 2025. The same weapons systems are also used by Lithuania and Latvia.

Earlier this week, Lithuania's public broadcaster reported Lockheed Martin will open a branch in the country.

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