Defense minister: US will continue to mediate peace in Ukraine

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who met with U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll in Washington, said the United States has not abandoned its peace mediation efforts in Ukraine.

Since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran almost three weeks ago, there is concern that Ukraine has fallen off the global agenda, as well as Washington's.

The U.S. has been attempting to find an end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has organized several rounds of meetings. The most recent were rescheduled after events in Iran.

"According to Driscoll, progress is being made step by step toward peace. It has by no means fallen apart. Although the Middle East may be the main issue, negotiations on peace in Ukraine are continuing all the time, and President Donald Trump's objective has not changed," Pevkur told ERR in Washington on Wednesday evening.

Driscoll is one of the key officials in the U.S. government who is actively in contact with Ukrainians.

"Peace must be reached as soon as possible, but when I asked how quickly it could be expected, it is certainly not a matter of weeks. Rather, it is a matter of months, though it will not be dragged out for too long either — time will tell," the defense minister added.

"But his message to us was also that the United States' aim is to bring the parties at war closer together, and that Ukraine and Russia are ultimately the ones who must conclude the peace agreement between themselves," Pevkur noted.

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