Estonia's Frankenburg to build anti-drone missile plant in Poland

Estonian defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies is planning a Polish production facility capable of producing up to 10,000 anti-drone missiles a year.

The company signed a framework agreement with Polish defense giant Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) for long-term cooperation on developing and producing modern defense systems.

The agreement covers the planned mass production of the Mark 1 anti-drone missile, developed as a more affordable "fire and forget" solution against attack drones, RBC Ukraine reported Saturday.

The Mark 1 features intelligent guidance, letting the missile track targets without operator input. Its 500-gram warhead also uses glass fragments, which are lighter, cheaper and penetrate the bodies of lightweight drones such as Shaheds more efficiently than traditional metal.

The missiles can hit targets up to two kilometers away and 1.5 kilometers high, powered by a solid-fuel motor for instant launch.

The first Mark 1s are set for combat tests in Ukraine this spring, and results will guide the Polish production run.

Bringing Mark I missile into production in Poland with @PGZ_pl



We've signed an agreement with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, one of Europe's largest state-owned defence manufacturers, to establish domestic production of the Mark I very-short-range air defence missile system in… pic.twitter.com/kTg7fyo4PL — Frankenburg Technologies (@FrankenburgTech) March 27, 2026

New facility 'establishes European hub'

PGZ and Frankenburg are also developing a Mark 2 version, with a 5–8 kilometer range to create layered air defense over strategic sites and urban areas.

Launching production at this scale in Poland "effectively establishes a European hub for anti-drone security," where the missile quantity and affordability "will finally outweigh the number of enemy drones," RBC Ukraine said.

Last month, Frankenburg announced the launch of a major joint Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) development program with Hanwha Aerospace for South Korea's next-generation command armored vehicle.

The Estonian defense industry firm's leadership includes former Defense Ministry permanent secretary and current CEO Kusti Salm, board member and retired Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm and Frankenburg strategic adviser, retired Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Major shareholders include Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk, who holds a 62 percent stake, and MM Grupp OÜ owner Margus Linnamäe.

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