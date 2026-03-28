X!

Estonia's Frankenburg to build anti-drone missile plant in Poland

News
Launch of a Frankenburg Technologies Mark 1 short-range air defense missile.
Launch of a Frankenburg Technologies Mark 1 short-range air defense missile. Source: Frankenburg Technologies
News

Estonian defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies is planning a Polish production facility capable of producing up to 10,000 anti-drone missiles a year.

The company signed a framework agreement with Polish defense giant Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) for long-term cooperation on developing and producing modern defense systems.

The agreement covers the planned mass production of the Mark 1 anti-drone missile, developed as a more affordable "fire and forget" solution against attack drones, RBC Ukraine reported Saturday.

The Mark 1 features intelligent guidance, letting the missile track targets without operator input. Its 500-gram warhead also uses glass fragments, which are lighter, cheaper and penetrate the bodies of lightweight drones such as Shaheds more efficiently than traditional metal.

The missiles can hit targets up to two kilometers away and 1.5 kilometers high, powered by a solid-fuel motor for instant launch.

The first Mark 1s are set for combat tests in Ukraine this spring, and results will guide the Polish production run.

New facility 'establishes European hub'

PGZ and Frankenburg are also developing a Mark 2 version, with a 5–8 kilometer range to create layered air defense over strategic sites and urban areas.

Launching production at this scale in Poland "effectively establishes a European hub for anti-drone security," where the missile quantity and affordability "will finally outweigh the number of enemy drones," RBC Ukraine said.

Last month, Frankenburg announced the launch of a major joint Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) development program with Hanwha Aerospace for South Korea's next-generation command armored vehicle.

The Estonian defense industry firm's leadership includes former Defense Ministry permanent secretary and current CEO Kusti Salm, board member and retired Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm and Frankenburg strategic adviser, retired Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Major shareholders include Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk, who holds a 62 percent stake, and MM Grupp OÜ owner Margus Linnamäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:40

Aleksandr Selevko sets new all-time furthest progress for Estonia at ice skating world championships

18:13

Kaja Kallas confronts Rubio on Russia as tensions flare at G7 meeting

17:17

Isamaa's Reinsalu vows policy reversals, reforms ahead of 2027 elections

16:13

Rising costs, fickle weather may push farmers to skip summer grains

15:10

Estonia's Frankenburg to build anti-drone missile plant in Poland

14:16

County bus routes cut, more reductions likely as fuel costs rise

13:10

Smoke from Russia's Ust-Luga port fire visible from Narva

12:14

Estonia to end funding for eel stocking in smaller lakes

11:14

Niina Petrõkina now highest-placed Estonian woman skater at world champs

11:09

Social Democrats downplay criminal probe into party leader

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.03

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of people in Estonia at least 'considering' leaving country

27.03

Nearly 40 shadow fleet tankers stuck in the Gulf of Finland

27.03

Aleksandr Selevko makes Estonian figure skating history by winning world champs medal

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney

27.03

Tuul e-scooter rental firm declares bankruptcy

13:10

Smoke from Russia's Ust-Luga port fire visible from Narva

27.03

Estonian police authorized to bring down drones which fail to meet state regulations

25.03

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

27.03

EDF intel chief: Russia puts on biggest air attack of the war against Ukraine

10:13

Clocks go forward an hour in Estonia overnight Sunday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo