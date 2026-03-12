X!

Retired Estonian military chiefs back ex-ECDI execs' move to defense firm

News
Retired Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm and retired Gen. Martin Herem.
Retired Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm and retired Gen. Martin Herem. Source: Estonian Defense Forces
News

Retired generals Martin Herem and Veiko-Vello Palm defended two former top Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) executives for joining the private defense sector.

The move comes after former ECDI leaders Magnus-Valdemar Saar and Katri Raudsepp joined the defense firm Wolfram Europa.

Both retired Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), and retired Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, former commander of the Estonian Division, have themselves moved into the private defense sector after leaving the military, working with the Estonian company Frankenburg Technologies.

They noted that Saar and Raudsepp are continuing to support Estonia's national security, just in a different capacity. Had they gone into another industry, like shoes or transport, Herem said, that wouldn't benefit the country.

"Since they're in defense, they know what the world needs, what Estonia specifically needs, and in what quantities and at what cost," he said. "I think they're in exactly the right place."

Herem noted the demanding nature of work at the ECDI, adding that after years in such a high-pressure environment, it's natural to eventually seek a different role.

Palm echoed Herem's views, emphasizing that the two former ECDI executives continue to serve Estonian security, just as he now does in his private sector role focusing narrowly on drone defense.

"They've now decided they want to continue the same mission in slightly different roles and with different responsibilities," Palm said, highlighting how much of their careers Saar and Raudsepp have devoted to security and defense. "I think that is extremely positive, because who else should do this?"

Security agencies monitored move

Both generals stressed that Estonia's security agencies have closely monitored the moves, minimizing any risk of corruption.

"And if it's all legal, I see no problem," Herem added.

Palm praised the agencies' robust oversight, adding that Saar and Raudsepp would have consulted with the authorities before taking any private defense roles.

Magnus-Valdemar Saar announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that he had become CEO of Wolfram Europa, where Katri Raudsepp is listed as COO.

Registered July 14, 2025, Wolfram Europa OÜ lists Triin Liimask as the ultimate beneficiary, with the Margus Linnamäe-owned MM Grupp OÜ holding a 24 percent stake.

According to business paper Äripäev, the company, formerly known as Wehold, shares some ownership links with Frankenburg Technologies, where Herem, Palm, and former Defense Ministry permanent secretary Kusti Salm also work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Pärnu Airport's future still up in the air

19:41

Semi-final draw made for 2026 Evald Tipner Trophy

19:25

Average monthly pension to rise 5.3 percent to €860 from April

18:43

Retired Estonian military chiefs back ex-ECDI execs' move to defense firm

18:20

Goethe-Institut's 'Ministry of Curiousness' opens in Tallinn this March

17:37

Justice Ministry wants stricter rules for prosecutors' Supreme Court appeals

17:03

Harsh winter and unfrozen soil create perfect conditions for moles

16:35

Justice chancellor inspection report: Estonia's open prisons' conditions improving

16:23

EKRE leader: US only interested in Estonia's mineral resources Updated

16:05

'Lost Dream' takes viewers back to car craze of Estonia's turbulent 90s

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:12

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

11.03

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

16:23

EKRE leader: US only interested in Estonia's mineral resources Updated

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

11:16

Police: Mobile speed cameras warning signs bill 'driven by emotion'

15:46

Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

13:25

Estonia's largest cheesemaker AS E-Piim Tootmine declared bankrupt

13:32

Estonian government cancels planned May energy excise hikes Updated

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo