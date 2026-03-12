Retired Estonian military chiefs back ex-ECDI execs' move to defense firm

Retired generals Martin Herem and Veiko-Vello Palm defended two former top Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) executives for joining the private defense sector.

The move comes after former ECDI leaders Magnus-Valdemar Saar and Katri Raudsepp joined the defense firm Wolfram Europa.

Both retired Gen. Martin Herem, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), and retired Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, former commander of the Estonian Division, have themselves moved into the private defense sector after leaving the military, working with the Estonian company Frankenburg Technologies.

They noted that Saar and Raudsepp are continuing to support Estonia's national security, just in a different capacity. Had they gone into another industry, like shoes or transport, Herem said, that wouldn't benefit the country.

"Since they're in defense, they know what the world needs, what Estonia specifically needs, and in what quantities and at what cost," he said. "I think they're in exactly the right place."

Herem noted the demanding nature of work at the ECDI, adding that after years in such a high-pressure environment, it's natural to eventually seek a different role.

Palm echoed Herem's views, emphasizing that the two former ECDI executives continue to serve Estonian security, just as he now does in his private sector role focusing narrowly on drone defense.

"They've now decided they want to continue the same mission in slightly different roles and with different responsibilities," Palm said, highlighting how much of their careers Saar and Raudsepp have devoted to security and defense. "I think that is extremely positive, because who else should do this?"

Security agencies monitored move

Both generals stressed that Estonia's security agencies have closely monitored the moves, minimizing any risk of corruption.

"And if it's all legal, I see no problem," Herem added.

Palm praised the agencies' robust oversight, adding that Saar and Raudsepp would have consulted with the authorities before taking any private defense roles.

Magnus-Valdemar Saar announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that he had become CEO of Wolfram Europa, where Katri Raudsepp is listed as COO.

Registered July 14, 2025, Wolfram Europa OÜ lists Triin Liimask as the ultimate beneficiary, with the Margus Linnamäe-owned MM Grupp OÜ holding a 24 percent stake.

According to business paper Äripäev, the company, formerly known as Wehold, shares some ownership links with Frankenburg Technologies, where Herem, Palm, and former Defense Ministry permanent secretary Kusti Salm also work.

