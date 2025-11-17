New defense investments center director to be announced in early 2026

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments is expected to announce its new director general early next year after a second competition was launched in the autumn.

The first public competion was launched in June, but Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk said it failed because unclear requirements were set for candidates.

"We're looking for someone with experience leading a large organization, and this competition did not produce such a candidate," he noted.

The second search was launched in September. Kuusk said 16 people applied, and this has now been narrowed down to three. The selection committee will now make a final decision after further interviews in November and December.

The new head of the center is expected to be selected in January.

Former director general Magnus-Valdemar Saar stepped down in July. Until a new director general is appointed, the center will be led by Deputy Director General Katri Raudsepp.

The term of office for the director general is five years.

Established in 2017, the Center for Defense Investments is responsible for ensuring the availability of materials and services necessary for national defense, and for providing functional and secure infrastructure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!