Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

With the Ämari defense industrial park established by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments' (RKIK), the original plan had been to start production of military explosives in the spring.

Nitrotol first began testing its products 10 years ago. Since 2019, the company has been producing military explosives, including mines. However, previously Estonian law did not allow the company's products to be filled with explosive substances – that had to be done abroad.

Nitrotol's products are also used by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). The company now plans to expand production to the future Tõstamaa defense industry park.

"We still have to buy raw materials and we can ship our products. It's not like we have to maneuver semi-finished products around Europe and then ship products from other factories to our customers. We competed for a place at the Tõstamaa industrial park area and we got it. We plan to continue manufacturing military explosives there on a much larger scale than is possible at the current factory," said Nitrotol management board member Jens Haug.

"We have adhered to three clear principles: safety, legislation and technical support. No concessions can be made in those three areas during peacetime. As a result, we have started production in Ämari with a delay of about six months," said Steven Linkov, Western Portfolio Manager of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments' infrastructure department.

