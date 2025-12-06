X!

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

News
Ammunition (Photo is ilustrative).
Ammunition (Photo is ilustrative). Source: ERR
News

Estonian company Nitrotol has begun manufacturing military explosives at the defense industry park in Ämari.

With the Ämari defense industrial park established by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments' (RKIK), the original plan had been to start production of military explosives in the spring.

Nitrotol first began testing its products 10 years ago. Since 2019, the company has been producing military explosives, including mines. However, previously Estonian law did not allow the company's products to be filled with explosive substances – that had to be done abroad.

Nitrotol's products are also used by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). The company now plans to expand production to the future Tõstamaa defense industry park.

"We still have to buy raw materials and we can ship our products. It's not like we have to maneuver semi-finished products around Europe and then ship products from other factories to our customers. We competed for a place at the Tõstamaa industrial park area and we got it. We plan to continue manufacturing military explosives there on a much larger scale than is possible at the current factory," said Nitrotol management board member Jens Haug.

"We have adhered to three clear principles: safety, legislation and technical support. No concessions can be made in those three areas during peacetime. As a result, we have started production in Ämari with a delay of about six months," said Steven Linkov, Western Portfolio Manager of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments' infrastructure department.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:10

Estonian women's badminton team record historic win to reach Euro finals

12:14

Watch again: December 2025 Global Estonian virtual forum Updated

11:35

Video | British historian Bettany Hughes: Estonians are really conversational people

10:49

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

10:00

Three drivers to take over Ott Tänak's Hyundai WRC seat in 2026

09:14

Local businesses concerned over impact of Via Baltica's Pärnu highway bypass

08:32

Former Spain national team player Curro Torres steps down as Levadia manager

07:56

Reform MP: No horse-trading going on over gambling tax

05.12

Bird flu detected in five chickens and one fox in Harju County

05.12

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

05.12

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

05.12

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

05.12

Estonia, Finland update automatic population registry data exchange

05.12

MP: First the president vetoed Russian church law, now it's language requirements

05.12

Santa Claus isn't coming to Toompea: MPs end long-standing Christmas tradition

04.12

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

03.12

Businessman living in Ireland who owed €15 million struck off wanted list

05.12

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo