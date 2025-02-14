X!

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visits Ämari air base

News
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands meeting Paul Teesalu, Estonia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, on the apron at Ämari, Thursday, February 13, 2025.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands meeting Paul Teesalu, Estonia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, on the apron at Ämari, Thursday, February 13, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands made an official visit to Ämari air base on Thursday.

Dutch Air Force (Koninklijke Luchtmacht) Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters are deployed at Ämari and currently hold the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission role there.

Estonia's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Paul Teesalu, emphasized the strategic significance of the Dutch presence, stating that the Netherlands' participation in the Baltic Air Policing mission enhances both regional and broader alliance security.

Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands arrives by plane at Ämari, Thursday, February 13, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He said: "The more complex the security situation, the more crucial it is for allies to have a visible presence in our region."

"The Netherlands' participation in the defense of Estonia's airspace reaffirms the strong relationship between our countries as well as the shared understanding among allies of the importance of collective defense," Teesalu continued via a foreign ministry press release.

As the King himself arrived by plane, Dutch F-35 fighter jets from the Baltic Air Policing mission flew to greet him. Their deployment is part of NATO's ongoing efforts to enhance air security in the region. Since Estonia's air force lacks fast jets, NATO allies – including Germany, Belgium, and the U.K. – have provided that cover in keeping with the NATO doctrine of collective defense.

The Dutch King meets serving members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force stationed at Ämari, Thursday, February 13, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Dutch contingent arrived at Ämari Air Base late last year, shortly after the facility, around 45 kilometers southwest of Tallinn, had reopened after an €18.5-million revamp.

King Willem-Alexander ascended the Dutch throne in 2013 following the abdication of Queen Beatrix.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

