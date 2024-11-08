Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

Ämari Air Base's renovated runway was reopened on Friday (November 8) after a €18.5 million revamp. NATO's Baltic Air Policing will now be able to return to Estonia.

During the renovation, the airfield and taxiways received new surfacing, new airfield markings, and lighting were installed, said Steven Linkov, the western portfolio manager at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments.

"The Estonian Air Force and allies require top-level conditions for various operations, and for this, a ready-to-operate airbase is essential," he said. "Besides the airfield, a new catering complex and barracks are nearing completion."

Luxembourg contributed €12 million to the project after defense ministers Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Yuriko Backes signed a bilateral agreement in January.

Pevkur said he was "delighted" that with Luxembourg's help, the quality of the air base had been "significantly" improved for both Estonian and allied aircraft.

Lt. Col. Maanus Nigul, the commander of Ämari Air Base, said without the airfield, there would be no base or allied air operations at Ämari.

"Thanks to the freshly renovated runway, the base can continue, in cooperation with allies, to ensure the presence, positioning, and operations of NATO air policing units in Estonia. Ultimately, our goal is one – to ensure the inviolability of Estonian, regional, and NATO airspace, being quickly and decisively ready to respond to any threats," he said.

During the renovation work, the Estonian Air Force's aircraft were temporarily stationed at Pärnu airfield and the Baltic Air Policing Mission was based in Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!