Luxembourg contributes €12 million to Estonia's Ämari Air Base renovation

Luxembourg will support the renovation of Estonia's Ämari Air Base with €12 million. The base hosts NATO's Baltic Air Policing Unit.

On Wednesday (January 31), Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Minister of Defense of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding in Brussels.

"With this contribution from Luxembourg, we will improve the quality of our air base, which will help us better support and service allied fighter jets and our own planes in Ämari. This is an excellent example of Allies contributing directly to the security of the whole region. We are very grateful to our Allies in Luxembourg for strengthening the security of Estonia and the wider region," Pevkur said in a statement.

Backes said the air policing mission is an "essential activity" to maintaining peace and security in NATO's airspace.

"Luxembourg is proud to already contribute via the provision of refueling capabilities and now through the renovation of the Ämari Air Base. With this financial contribution, Luxembourg is not only supporting our ally Estonia, it is also an investment into our common effort of securing NATO airspace and therefore an investment into our very own security," he said.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur and Minister of Defense of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes. Source: Ministry of Defense.

The total cost of the renovation of the Ämari Air Base will total €18,5 million and take place between March and October 2024.

During this time the Baltic Air Policing fighter jets will operate from the Lielvarde Air Base in Latvia, with only allied helicopters landing in Ämari.

After the renovation is completed, the fighters will return to Ämari.

Luxembourg has financially supported air policing in Ämari also in previous years, as well as the construction of a training center for unmanned aerial vehicles in Nurmsi.

Both countries are members of NATO.

