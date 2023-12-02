Poland takes over NATO Air Policing duties in Estonia

Spain's air force handed over NATO Air Policing duties to Poland and its F-16 fighter jets at Ämari Airbase on Friday.

This will be the Polish Air Force's second rotation in Estonia and pilots will be on duty 24 hours a day. Responsibilities include performing reconnaissance flights if necessary and carrying out regular training.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) thanked the Spanish at the handover ceremony on Friday (December 1).

"Your service and presence here is an affirmation of the common values and shared security space of the members of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO)," he said.

Lt. Col. Maanus Nigul, commander of Ämari Air Base, said cooperation had been "excellent".

NATO's Air Policing Unit has been present in the Baltics since 2004, first in Lithuania, and since 2014 in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!