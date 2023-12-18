Poland's President Andrzej Duda visits Estonia

News
Andrzej Duda meeting the Polish Air Force at Ämari Air Base on December 18, 2023.
Andrzej Duda meeting the Polish Air Force at Ämari Air Base on December 18, 2023. Source: lpn Mihkel Leis/ Estonian Defense Forces
News

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday (December 18) visited the Polish Air Force currently leading the NATO Baltic Air Policing unit at Estonia's Ämari Airbase.

The presidential couple was received by Estonian President Alar Karis and his wife Sirje Karis, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. They then met with Polish and Estonian personnel.

"The leadership role of Poland in NATO is vital in improving the security of the Baltic Sea region. Together we take security & defence seriously. Together we are leading the way in NATO in terms of defense readiness, investments, & deterrence," Karis wrote on social media

This is the Polish Air Force's second stint in Estonia guarding Baltic airspace after taking over from Spain earlier this month.

Responsibilities include performing reconnaissance flights if necessary and carrying out regular training.

The air policing unit has been stationed in Estonia since 2014, and Lithuania since 2004.

Andrzej Duda with Alar Karis. Source: presidendi kantselei

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:35

Teachers' union, conciliator still do not agree on who can strike

19:56

Poland's President Andrzej Duda visits Estonia

19:25

Riigikogu adopts law sent back by president unchanged

18:54

European Union adopts new Russia sanctions package

18:35

AI delves into microscopic images to help understand how drugs work

18:00

ERR in Karabakh: Azeri refugees are returning

17:34

Edith Karlson asks others to make self-portraits for her Venice Biennial project

17:16

Estonian textile artists' association opens annual exhibition ETTE/VAATLIK

17:09

Israel-Hamas war delaying some weapons deliveries to Estonia

16:45

Estonian animation 'Miisufy' selected for Sundance Film Festival program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

17.12

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

17.12

Putin: Russia is not interested in war with NATO

11:18

White Christmas may still happen in Estonia

17.12

Estonia renews defense cooperation agreement with USA

16.12

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

14:27

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million Updated

10:53

Biggest pay rise ever for senior civil servants in four years' time

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: