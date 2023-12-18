Poland's President Andrzej Duda visits Estonia

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday (December 18) visited the Polish Air Force currently leading the NATO Baltic Air Policing unit at Estonia's Ämari Airbase.

The presidential couple was received by Estonian President Alar Karis and his wife Sirje Karis, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. They then met with Polish and Estonian personnel.

"The leadership role of Poland in NATO is vital in improving the security of the Baltic Sea region. Together we take security & defence seriously. Together we are leading the way in NATO in terms of defense readiness, investments, & deterrence," Karis wrote on social media

Welcome to Ämari Airbase, my friend @AndrzejDuda & First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda! We met Polish & allied troops who protect our skies as part of #BalticAirPolicing. We value highly this great example of allied solidarity & cooperation with for #NATO's collective defence. pic.twitter.com/8IjeEb1pEa — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) December 18, 2023

This is the Polish Air Force's second stint in Estonia guarding Baltic airspace after taking over from Spain earlier this month.

Responsibilities include performing reconnaissance flights if necessary and carrying out regular training.

The air policing unit has been stationed in Estonia since 2014, and Lithuania since 2004.

Andrzej Duda with Alar Karis. Source: presidendi kantselei

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!