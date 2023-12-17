Tusk's Tallinn visit canceled as Kaja Kallas tests positive for Covid

A meeting between Polish and Baltic prime ministers and a trilateral meeting of the Baltic heads of government scheduled for Sunday in Estonia has been canceled after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Government Office said Sunday that because Estonia's Baltic Council of Ministers presidency expires in 2023, the next time the Baltic prime ministers will meet will be in Vilnius.

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk was to make his first foreign visit, following the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, to Tallinn where he was to meet with his Baltic colleagues Sunday and Monday.

"Upon returning from Brussels, I will be traveling to Tallinn to meet with the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The topics of discussion will be obvious and include the war and secure borders. We are strengthening cooperation with countries that share our positions in these matters," Tusk said when speaking in front of the Polish parliament Tuesday.

The Polish Sejm authorized Tusk's government on Tuesday.

Tusk's Civic Platform won the October 15 parliamentary elections in Poland. Tusk served as Polish PM 2007-2014 as the president of the European Council 2014-2019.

