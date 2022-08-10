Estonian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) announced she had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday (August 10) and will cancel in-person meetings for the rest of the week.

"The morning started positively — unfortunately, corona-positively," Kallas wrote on Facebook.

"Many noticed that I had no voice on Monday, but I put it down to a cold caused by the air conditioning because Covid rapid tests on Monday and also on Tuesday were negative. By Monday night, however, I had a high fever. Today [Wednesday] the test showed Covid."

She also encouraged people to get vaccinated.

I tested positive for covid this morning. I will continue to work from home. Please stay safe, everyone, and vaccinate. pic.twitter.com/U7KoC88cBx — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 10, 2022

The prime minister said she had been advised to stay home until at least 48 hours after the symptoms have passed.

This means Kallas will cancel in-person meetings for the rest of the week and an appearance at the Arvamusfestival at the weekend. However, she said she will attend Thursday's government session and cabinet meeting virtually.

Kallas was in Narva on Monday to meet with members of the city council and gave a press conference.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) will act as prime minister if Kallas needs to take leave.

She last had coronavirus in March 2021.

