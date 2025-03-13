X!

Number of NATO and Russian planes over Baltic Sea at the same time

News
Russian Tu-22 strategic bombers escorted by Su-35 fighter jets.
Russian Tu-22 strategic bombers escorted by Su-35 fighter jets. Source: SCANPIX / AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko
News

A large number of Russian and NATO aircraft were flying simultaneously over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea as Russian strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight escorted by fighter jets, while NATO fighter jets arrived to monitor their activities.

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The statement added that the bombers were escorted by Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets.

During the flight exercise, which lasted more than four hours, the Russian bombers were accompanied by foreign fighter jets, the ministry said, though it did not specify which countries they belonged to.

The statement did not indicate the exact day the flight exercise over the Baltic Sea took place.

Russia's Ministry of Defense emphasized that flights conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces strictly adhere to international airspace regulations.

All other countries bordering the Baltic Sea — Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — are NATO members.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: Reuters, Interfax

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:25

Expert: 30-day ceasefire will not translate into reduced belligerence in Ukraine

09:54

Experts question necessity of new Estonia-Latvia electricity connection

09:40

It will soon be possible to have several electricity contracts per location

09:13

Expert: Russia likely to stall on Trump's ceasefire deal

08:49

Number of NATO and Russian planes over Baltic Sea at the same time

08:38

Locals want their concerns considered in Port of Kunda expansion plans

08:18

SDE chair: Party will be needed in office again in next two years 'at latest'

12.03

Kallas: Portfolio splitting not just about re-allocating roles left by SDE

12.03

Läänemets: EDF chief's proposal would bring defense spending to 6% of GDP next year

12.03

Estonian police provide training for more than 30 Ukrainian officers

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.03

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

12.03

Most residents already moved out of Tartu's sinking apartment building

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

12.03

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

12.03

Britain's Prince William to visit Estonia next week

12.03

Sub-zero temperatures and snowfall in places as winter makes comeback in Estonia

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

12.03

Top official: Estonia 'not afraid' of Russia invasion threat

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo