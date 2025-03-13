Number of NATO and Russian planes over Baltic Sea at the same time

A large number of Russian and NATO aircraft were flying simultaneously over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea as Russian strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight escorted by fighter jets, while NATO fighter jets arrived to monitor their activities.

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The statement added that the bombers were escorted by Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets.

During the flight exercise, which lasted more than four hours, the Russian bombers were accompanied by foreign fighter jets, the ministry said, though it did not specify which countries they belonged to.

The statement did not indicate the exact day the flight exercise over the Baltic Sea took place.

Russia's Ministry of Defense emphasized that flights conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces strictly adhere to international airspace regulations.

All other countries bordering the Baltic Sea — Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — are NATO members.

