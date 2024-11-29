X!

NATO allies conducting low-altitude flights in north Estonia next week

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets at Estonia's Ämari Air Base.
NATO Baltic Air Policing jets at Estonia's Ämari Air Base. Source: Kaitseväe Peastaap / mil.ee
Allied Air Forces will hold training flights in Estonian airspace with fighter jets and transport aircraft as part of Exercise Pikne (lightning) from December 2-8.

The flights will primarily take place in Northeastern Estonia between 8 a.m. and 5 pm.

It is possible that during the exercise aircraft may fly at supersonic speeds, which can cause increased noise and sometimes cause explosion-like sounds when breaking the sound barrier.

Additionally, aircraft may pass over settlements or individual farms, but efforts will be made to avoid populated areas whenever possible.

A restricted area, EER2301, has been established in Northeastern Estonia from December 2 to 8 to support the exercise's flight operations.

Any manned or unmanned aircraft not participating in the exercise must coordinate their flights within, into, or out of the restricted area by contacting the Air Force via the phone number published in the NOTAM at least 30 minutes before takeoff.

NATO member states allocate specific areas and regions of their airspace for defense exercises and training, including low-altitude flights. The flight operations are in accordance with Estonian laws and are conducted in cooperation with the Estonian Transport Administration and Estonian Air Navigation Services.

Exercise Pikne will be held from December 2 to 15, in north and north-east Estonia and Gulf of Finland.

The exercise is part of NATO Vigilance Activity Brilliant Eagle, focusing on Allied rapid deployability and interoperability in the Baltic Sea region.   

"The aim of the exercise, led by the Estonian Division, is to practice rapid deployment of reinforcements and cooperation between French, British and Estonian forces. The French Armed Forces will carry out a rapid deployment operation to Estonia by air, followed by joint multinational maneuvers on land, air and sea to practice the activities prescribed in our plans," said Major General Indrek Sirel, the commander of the Estonian Division.   

Almost 2,000 participants from Estonia, Latvia, USA, France and the United Kingdom are taking part in the exercise. The first week of the exercise will focus on deployment and cooperation in multiple areas of North-East Estonia, while during the second week, a live fire exercise will be conducted on Sirgala training area.  

Editor: Helen Wright

