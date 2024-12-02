Multinational military Exercise Pikne kicks off in north Estonia

The two-week-long international military Exercise Pikne ("Lightning") began in northern and northeastern Estonia on Monday (December 2) which will include almost 2,000 participants.

The exercise is led by the Estonian Division, with units from the Estonian Defence Forces, the Estonian Defence League, and Allied units from France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Latvia.

"The French forces are practicing their ability to rapidly deploy units to Estonia by air and sea at short notice, and to jointly defend NATO territory alongside us and other allied units. We are putting the synergy and cooperation to test across different countries, branches of service and units," said Col. Janno Märk, chief of staff of the Estonian Division, summarizing the essence and significance of the starting exercise.

"The Defence Forces have long-term experience of cooperation with the armed forces of France, the United Kingdom and the United States in crisis areas, and today we must be ready for a smooth, powerful joint cooperation in the field of defense on our territory."

The exercise will take place between December 2-15 mainly in northern and northeastern Estonia for the land and air forces, and activities of the Estonian and French navies will take place on the Gulf of Finland.

The first week of exercise Pikne will focus on the deployment of units and practicing combat activities, while the second week is planned for live fire exercises by allied units at the Sirgala training area.

Although the main activities of the exercise take place close to the eastern border of Estonia, the exercise is strictly defensive in its nature.

During the exercise, imitation devices and materials, such as blank cartridges, will be used, causing higher noise level. A total of approximately 2,000 servicemen from Estonia and allied countries will participate in the exercise.

There will be more military convoys and allied units' equipment moving on the roads of North and North-East Estonia than usual during the exercise, therefore the Defence Forces emphasize the need for increased attention in traffic and ask for the patience and understanding of other commuters.

Additionally, notable air activities will take place, including low-altitude flights.

Estonian and French naval vessels are conducting various combat and cooperation exercises in the Gulf of Finland.

Exercise Pikne is part of NATO's Vigilance Activity Brilliant Eagle, which focuses on the Allies' mobility and cooperation capabilities in the Baltic Sea region.

