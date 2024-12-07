Prime minister to Macron: Russia will only back down in face of resolve

Russia will not retreat until it sees strength and resolve opposing it, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Friday.

Michal made his remarks during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The latter had notably cordial relations with Michal's predecessor, Kaja Kallas, now the EU's High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the visit picked up the baton from there.

"France is a strategic partner of Estonia and has made a significant contribution to the security of our region," Michal told the French president.

"We are very grateful to the French for this," he added, via a press release.

"We share the understanding with France that we must jointly enhance Europe's defense capabilities and allocate more resources to revitalizing our defense industry."

The prime minister noted that the newly arrived winter will be a decisive one, both for Ukraine's future and the broader security architecture of Europe.

He said: "Russia is a direct threat to Europe's security and peace, hence why it is vital for us to continue supporting Ukraine's victory in the war of aggression against Russia."

"Russia will not retreat until it sees strength and resolve opposing it," Michal added.

Friday's tête-à-tête centered on the security challenges posed by Russia, the need to enhance the EU's defense capabilities, and boosting its economic competitiveness, with the Estonian head of government emphasizing the interconnectedness of security and prosperity.

"Security goes hand in hand with prosperity. We need to focus on reducing bureaucracy and simplifying reporting by using more digital solutions," Michal stressed.

"This would send a strong message to investors that we are not merely making empty promises but are capable of delivering swift and impactful actions," he went on.

In terms of economic cooperation, Michal highlighted the significant potential for strengthening Estonian-French relations, particularly through business diplomacy in the defense and technology sectors.

"French investors are increasingly interested in Estonian companies, especially in the renewable energy sector. Similarly, our companies' service exports and interest in the French market have grown," he said.

The prime minister was scheduled to meet with influential French entrepreneurs who are already active in the Estonian market later that evening.

He will provide them with an overview of the government's priorities for revitalizing Estonia's economy and improving the business environment.

