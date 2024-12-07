ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers mark 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' amid war

On Friday, Ukrainian soldiers marked Defender of the Fatherland Day, a significant occasion that honors their service amidst the ongoing war.

The "Aktuaalne Kaamera" crew reported on the atmosphere in the region, where soldiers observed the day in various settings—some on the front lines, others at training grounds.

While some celebrated at their positions, others were still in training, preparing for what lay ahead.

"After this training, these individuals will head straight to the positions," said Bohdan, a Ukrainian serviceman.

"Once they start performing combat missions, there's no more time to practice. They'll return to training only if they are discharged from the hospital after being wounded."

One soldier who had already experienced the harsh realities of war was Pavlo. He said he had been mobilized four months ago and shared his story of injury and recovery.

"I was at my position for five days and was injured—a drone dropped a grenade on me. I spent a month in the hospital. Now I'm back for basic training and will soon return to the front," Pavlo said. "I'm a little scared, but I have to go."

Despite the challenges, the day was also a moment of recognition. To mark the occasion, commanders presented awards to their most distinguished subordinates.

Oleh, the commander of a Ukrainian tank battalion, spoke about his soldiers' resilience, saying: "Most of my soldiers joined the defense forces at the start of the full-scale war and have survived to this day," Oleh said. "They are tough and resilient people. The new recruits see these experienced soldiers and draw inspiration from them. They, too, are serving well."

Among the soldiers receiving recognition was Vladislav, a 20-year-old who is the youngest in the group. Though he was honored, there was no time for celebration or rest.

"There are no days off in war," Vladislav remarked. "At least for today, we all got together. It's a beautiful day. Even the commander came to wish us well for the occasion."

The day was also a reminder of the stark realities they face.

Fighter Artem summed up the sentiments of his comrades.

"Honestly, there's no celebratory mood," Artem said.

"The war continues; our boys die every day. We're doing all we can—among us are drone operators, riflemen, infantrymen. Everyone does their part to secure a bright future. Morale isn't the best, but we're taking it out on the enemy."

Despite the recognition and the brief respite, the harshness of war is ever-present. The soldiers' resilience and determination remain unwavering, even on a day that's meant to recognize and celebrate their service.

According to the BBC, Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine and the Kursk oblast, a large swathe of which was captured by Ukrainian forces in late summer.

At the same time and as winter sets in, Russia is suffering tremendous losses—with November alone seeing 45,680 casualties; the whole of autumn, 125,800 Russian casualties, according to British defense intelligence.

Russia's tactics focus on massed advances and also the use of glide bombs – not a cutting-edge hi-tech weapon but rather regular, Soviet era bombs with aerodynamic fins attached to them.

While both nations face manpower and resource challenges, Moscow's pressures are compounded by economic strain and potential diversion of attention to other conflict areas such as Syria.

An interactive map of the Ukraine fronts updated in real time is here.