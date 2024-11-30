Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

British, Norweigan, Dutch and French warships arrived in Estonia this weekend as part of a visit by the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1).

The first ship to dock at Tallinn's Old City Harbor yesterday was the British frigate HMS Iron Duke (F234). This morning, the remaining ships in the group arrived, including the flagship, the Norwegian logistics support vessel HNoMS Maud (A530), the French frigate FS Auvergne (D654), the Dutch frigate HNLMS Van Amstel (F831), the Belgian frigate BNS Louise-Marie (F931), and the French patrol vessel FS Commandant Blaison (F793).

The latter will participate in the upcoming Exercise Pikne, involving Estonian Defense Forces and allied units.

"The presence of allies in Estonia and its waters is now more than ever linked to the security situation near and around us, NATO's regional defense plans, and responses to maritime threats. The Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 is the Alliance's primary maritime strike force, enabling flexible and rapid deployment as part of NATO's command structure for deterrence activities and, if necessary, the execution of military plans," said Commodore Ivo Värk, commander of the Estonian Navy.

The SNMG1 last visited Estonia in April of last year, conducting maritime protection exercises with the Estonian Navy.

NATO's standing maritime groups are high-readiness units capable of conducting operations during both peace and wartime. These groups ensure allied presence and maintain a high level of readiness to respond to emerging threats.

--

