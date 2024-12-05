X!

UK Royal Navy frigate practices Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure protection

News
HMS Iron Duke had visited Tallinn before, in 2016, when this photo was taken.
HMS Iron Duke had visited Tallinn before, in 2016, when this photo was taken. Source: Siim Teder/mil.ee
News

A British Royal Navy frigate which took part in a recent NATO maritime exercise on the Baltic visited Tallinn this week, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The HMS Iron Duke, a Type 23 frigate, is part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1).

The Iron Duke's commanders said their presence helps mitigate the risks of underwater infrastructure sabotage at a tense time and following another incident of damage to undersea communications cables, suspected to have been caused by a Chinese vessel sailing in the region.

The vessel's crew already has gained experience in protecting critical infrastructure, since the frigate recently monitored the movements of two Russian naval groups sailing near the British Isles.

Over the past two weeks, the Iron Duke also participated in NATO's exercise Freezing Winds, a major Baltic Sea exercise which focused on maritime transport protection and surveillance.

Filling in more detail on this, Cdr David Armstrong said: "We've spent the majority of the year involved in just that, the security of our territorial seas, but more specifically our critical national infrastructure including undersea cables, and so I think the best way to protect such infrastructure is presence, so an unflinching, persistent presence in the Baltic by NATO nations will make it very difficult for anybody to interfere with that infrastructure."

The current stormy, cold, dark, and snowy period brings operational challenges, including landing the ship's AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter in heavy seas and with a swaying deck.

Lt Maxwell Randles-Hall said: "What we offer the ship is an asset that can go ahead of the ship, prosecute surface targets and really expand the horizons of the ship and provide the ship's command team with an awareness of threats that may be up to 150 miles ahead of them."

"We have two missile systems on board; the Martlet missile for smaller targets and then the Sea Venom which is a much heavier weapon," he went on.

The visit comes ahead of the British-led maritime Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders' summit taking place in Tallinn later this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Maria-Ann Rohemäe.

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:50

Tartu's ice skating rink opens on Wednesday after temperature drop

13:34

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

13:22

Estonians started stocking up on Christmas presents in November

12:51

Doctors' salary negotiations stall

12:17

Employers recommend scrapping Estonia's climate law Updated

12:12

Volleyball team Selver xTalTech go down 3:0 in CEV cup round of 16 first leg

12:02

Audit office: Estonia must make additional efforts to put up allied brigade

11:43

Former education ministers criticize raising compulsory school age to 18

11:08

Estonia approves deployment of up to 128 troops for global missions in 2025

10:23

Job vacancies down by a fifth on year

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

04.12

Finance ministry to introduce mandatory e-invoicing obligation

03.12

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

03.12

Ministry seeking new location for Tallinn Bus Station

04.12

Mulgi puder and Pysanka added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

03.12

Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:28

UK Royal Navy frigate practices Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure protection

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo