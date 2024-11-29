Estonia open to Baltic Sea infrastructure policing mission

Estonian politicians said they are open to a new patrol to keep watch of infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, which was proposed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after more undersea cables were damaged.

Tusk raised the idea at a meeting of Nordics and Baltic prime ministers this week after the Chinese-flagged cargo ship Yi Peng 3 likely broke two communication cables in the Baltic Sea.

Increased surveillance of the Baltic Sea's important infrastructure was also discussed last year after the Balticconnector gas pipeline running between Estonia and Finland broke.

"It is not possible to successfully monitor every [piece of] underwater infrastructure. The attacker only needs to succeed once, while defense must succeed every time. However, situational awareness, the message that this area is under control, and the ability to maintain and protect it are undoubtedly important," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

He said the countries are now discussing the creation of a patrol mission with their defense and navies.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the Navy is prepared to act, but specifics need to be agreed upon.

"The most important thing is that we are able to better analyze threats, meaning we need to gather better intelligence on the vessels operating in the Baltic Sea and improve the exchange of this information among ourselves. If, from an intelligence or early-warning perspective, there are certain vessels that need closer monitoring, then the right moment must be chosen — as well as a legally appropriate moment — to take action," Pevkur told the show.

The cargo ship Yi Peng 3 is still in the Baltic Sea having been stopped by Danish authorities. Some experts are calling for the Danes to board the ship.

Pevkur said this is a political decision, but a cowboy mentality cannot be allowed.

"We can act more decisively in our own waters. In international waters, however, we need to assess the threat carefully. If a threat poses a real danger to Estonia's national security, it may be necessary to respond even in international waters. However, we must also consider that such actions will have consequences," he said Pevkur.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!