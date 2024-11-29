X!

Estonia open to Baltic Sea infrastructure policing mission

News
Baltic Sea
Baltic Sea Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Lilian Õis
News

Estonian politicians said they are open to a new patrol to keep watch of infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, which was proposed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after more undersea cables were damaged.

Tusk raised the idea at a meeting of Nordics and Baltic prime ministers this week after the Chinese-flagged cargo ship Yi Peng 3 likely broke two communication cables in the Baltic Sea.

Increased surveillance of the Baltic Sea's important infrastructure was also discussed last year after the Balticconnector gas pipeline running between Estonia and Finland broke.

"It is not possible to successfully monitor every [piece of] underwater infrastructure. The attacker only needs to succeed once, while defense must succeed every time. However, situational awareness, the message that this area is under control, and the ability to maintain and protect it are undoubtedly important," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

He said the countries are now discussing the creation of a patrol mission with their defense and navies.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the Navy is prepared to act, but specifics need to be agreed upon.

"The most important thing is that we are able to better analyze threats, meaning we need to gather better intelligence on the vessels operating in the Baltic Sea and improve the exchange of this information among ourselves. If, from an intelligence or early-warning perspective, there are certain vessels that need closer monitoring, then the right moment must be chosen — as well as a legally appropriate moment — to take action," Pevkur told the show.

The cargo ship Yi Peng 3 is still in the Baltic Sea having been stopped by Danish authorities. Some experts are calling for the Danes to board the ship.

Pevkur said this is a political decision, but a cowboy mentality cannot be allowed.

"We can act more decisively in our own waters. In international waters, however, we need to assess the threat carefully. If a threat poses a real danger to Estonia's national security, it may be necessary to respond even in international waters. However, we must also consider that such actions will have consequences," he said Pevkur.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:24

NATO allies conducting low-altitude flights in north Estonia next week

12:42

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

11:57

Political parties gearing up for 2025 local elections, at least in Tallinn

11:22

CEO: Estonia's Shift to EU Power Grid to Have Minimal Impact on Consumers

10:56

Estonian men's national football team up one place in FIFA rankings to 123rd

09:58

Estonia's postal fund shortfall sparks legal disputes, minister seeks funding

09:35

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

09:32

Estonia's CPI Growth Slows to 3.5% in November

09:16

Private e-scooter, snowmobile riders must be insured starting December 1

08:57

Prime minister tops poll of most influential people

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

28.11

Tallinn district elder on tacky Christmas market: The customer is king

28.11

Defense forces: Wind farms reduce Estonia's defense capacity

27.11

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

28.11

Elron hopes for Tartu-Riga train line test run by end of year

28.11

Car leasing hits record in Estonia ahead of 2025's vehicle tax

27.11

Tallinn and Harju County to introduce new-look public transport card

28.11

Supreme Court finds fuel retailer Olerex guilty and fines it €300,000 Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo