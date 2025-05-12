X!

Car wrecks can be given away for free starting May 12

News
Scrapped vehicle.
Scrapped vehicle. Source: ERR
News

A campaign to collect end-of-life vehicles began on May 12, allowing people to hand over abandoned or poorly maintained cars to waste management companies free of charge for one month, Maaleht writes.

"Derelict vehicles decaying in yards or on the edge of fields are hazardous waste that can harm both human health and the environment, and they should be disposed of safely. Over the next month, we're offering a convenient way to do that — the vehicle will be removed free of charge," said Ivo Jaanisoo, deputy secretary general for living environment and circular economy at the Ministry of Climate.

"It's also a good time for vehicle owners to take action, because starting in 2027, the motor vehicle tax will apply to all registered vehicles, even those with suspended registrations."

Normally, a person has to deliver an end-of-life vehicle to a waste handler themselves or arrange and pay for transport. However, during the campaign, waste handlers are offering to collect the vehicles free of charge. Partially dismantled vehicles can also be turned in.

Free removal of end-of-life vehicles can be ordered from May 12 through June 9 in mainland Estonia, as well as on the islands of Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Muhu and Vormsi. To arrange transport, contact the Estonian Car Dismantlers Association (info@elv.ee, +372 578 77 233) or Kuusakoski AS (firma@kuusakoski.ee, 13 660). Those requesting removal should ensure that there is clear access and a safe service area for the vehicle pickup.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Maaleht

