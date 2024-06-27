Ministry offers free collection of scrap

The Ministry of Climate has launched a campaign, running until July 17, to order free collection of scrap cars.

No matter what condition the car is in, and even if the car is not in your name, you can get rid of it.

Usually, to get rid of the scrap car, you have to take it to the scrapyard yourself or arrange and pay for transportation. The yard pays the owner for the scrap metal and parts it receives, so it is possible to make money from the scrap metal. However, not all people take their cars to a scrap yard because getting rid of them is a hassle.

According to Siim Sellik, CEO of the car utilization association, the current campaign's goal is to help people who do not have the capacity to take their car wrecks to a scrapyard.

"Often they're in an old farmyard somewhere, and maybe it's buried in the ground there, and you might have to go to a lot of trouble to get it out of there," Sellik said.

Scrap vehicles lying in the yard, however, are not only unused scrap and spare parts, but also a threat to nature, Piret Otsason, adviser to the Ministry of Climate, said.

"For example, last year I received a call where a rodent had chewed through the fuel hose of a stationary scrap vehicle and a large amount of diesel fuel had leaked down near the well," Otsason said.

There are nearly 300,000 vehicles in Estonia with a suspended registration that the state knows nothing about. To reduce the number of such vehicles, the Ministry of Climate is proposing to amend the law. When it enters into force next year, people will also be able to de-register vehicles they no longer own.

However, if people do not get rid of their scrap cars they will have to pay car tax in the future.

"So, for example, leaving the vehicle in the yard for 30 years will no longer be an option," Otsason said.

