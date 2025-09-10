Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

The deposit system for reusable dishes at major events is confusing and customers often don't get their refund back though the law requires it. The ministry is weighing changes.

The deposit system for reusable food containers at public events depends on the organizer, which makes the picture uneven. A common model is to charge €3 for a container, of which €2 is a deposit and €1 is a handling fee. Often, the deposit and handling fee are already included in the price of food and drinks. Problems arise when a customer gets back less money than they originally paid as a deposit.

"In no case should there be a situation where someone is told the deposit is €3, then they return the cup and get only €2 back. That is clearly against the law and a prohibited practice," stressed Peep Siim, head of the circular economy department at the Ministry of Climate.

Round Cup, a company providing reusable container services, prefers that deposits and handling fees be shown separately, rather than folded into food and drink prices as recommended by the ministry.

"For example, if a family of five goes to the Song Festival and decides in the morning that they don't want to pay a deposit, so they bring their own cups and plates and buy shashlik and Coca-Cola. Normally, they would pay €1 per plate and cup as a handling fee, making a total of €10," explained Round Cup project manager Argo Koppa. "If that €1 is instead built into the price, they end up paying for the reuse service anyway," he added.

Customers are also making choices based on deposit costs.

"At some events, where a deposit fee is charged, people often start choosing between getting a burger that comes without a deposit dish or a bowl that does. In those cases, we cover the price difference ourselves," said entrepreneur Richard Mägar.

The ministry plans to review the system with stakeholders at the end of the year and has not ruled out standardizing the deposit system for major events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!