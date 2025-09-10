X!

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

News
Reusable cups for events.
Reusable cups for events. Source: Rene Mitt
News

The deposit system for reusable dishes at major events is confusing and customers often don't get their refund back though the law requires it. The ministry is weighing changes.

The deposit system for reusable food containers at public events depends on the organizer, which makes the picture uneven. A common model is to charge €3 for a container, of which €2 is a deposit and €1 is a handling fee. Often, the deposit and handling fee are already included in the price of food and drinks. Problems arise when a customer gets back less money than they originally paid as a deposit.

"In no case should there be a situation where someone is told the deposit is €3, then they return the cup and get only €2 back. That is clearly against the law and a prohibited practice," stressed Peep Siim, head of the circular economy department at the Ministry of Climate.

Round Cup, a company providing reusable container services, prefers that deposits and handling fees be shown separately, rather than folded into food and drink prices as recommended by the ministry.

"For example, if a family of five goes to the Song Festival and decides in the morning that they don't want to pay a deposit, so they bring their own cups and plates and buy shashlik and Coca-Cola. Normally, they would pay €1 per plate and cup as a handling fee, making a total of €10," explained Round Cup project manager Argo Koppa. "If that €1 is instead built into the price, they end up paying for the reuse service anyway," he added.

Customers are also making choices based on deposit costs.

"At some events, where a deposit fee is charged, people often start choosing between getting a burger that comes without a deposit dish or a bowl that does. In those cases, we cover the price difference ourselves," said entrepreneur Richard Mägar.

The ministry plans to review the system with stakeholders at the end of the year and has not ruled out standardizing the deposit system for major events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Indrek Kiisler: We need new politicians as badly as new teachers or doctors

14:44

Aimar Ventsel: On the fear of veganism

14:01

Madis Mihkels 87th in La Vuelta stage disrupted by pro-Palestine protests

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

13:15

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

12:40

Paper: Wise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus still Estonia's wealthiest people

12:32

FM official: Russia aiming drones at NATO airspace would be a major escalation

12:05

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

11:50

EDF commander: Unlikely Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace an accident

11:28

Highest number of electoral lists in Narva in 20 years at next month's elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

09.09

Meteorologist: Estonia in for a warmer-than-average autumn

09.09

Media: German special forces inspect Estonian-run ship over espionage fears

09.09

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

09.09

Estonia's defense chief: Russia is no invincible larger-than-life behemoth

09.09

Estonian firm calls German espionage charges over impounded ship 'laughable'

09.09

Tallinn planning to establish 158-hectare nature reserve in Haabersti district

09:16

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo