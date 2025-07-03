X!

Leftover Song Festival soup will be donated to Food Bank

News
Young performers eating lunch at the jubilee Song and Dance Festival in summer 2019.
Young performers eating lunch at the jubilee Song and Dance Festival in summer 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Sustainability measures and "green ambassadors" are in place at this year's Song and Dance Festival and excess food will be given to the Food Bank, which will distribute it to those in need.

Elike Saviorg, who is responsible for sustainability at the Song and Dance Festival, said on Vikerraadio that attendees can get free drinking water with their own bottles, "green ambassadors" will assist visitors on the grounds, and the event will test innovative biodegradable bags made from wood industry residues.

"This year as well, reusable dishes will be used at the Song Festival. All containers, cups, plates, and cutlery are reusable. A one-euro deposit must be paid for them. After returning the dishes, the full deposit is refunded," Saviorg said.

The biggest logistical challenge is feeding the almost 40,000 performers every day. "For performers, we use soup bowls and trays from Pandipakend, and in the visitor area, reusable dishes from Ringo," she noted.

Dance Festival outdoor kitchen and catering for performers Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

A new option this year is to donate the deposit from Ringo's reusable dishes to the cancer treatment fund. "Special boxes have been placed at the exits from the event grounds where dishes can be placed," said Saviorg.

At the Youth Song and Dance Festival last year, waste was reduced by 18 tons compared to the prior celebration. Saviorg said most of the savings came from the use of reusable dishes.

Green ambassadors will also be in attendance this year. "They help visitors during the festivities with waste sorting and resolving all kinds of practical issues. They know where to get free drinking water and can direct people where to return their dishes."

Attendees do not need to purchase drinking water, as the grounds are equipped with special drinking water tanks. "There are both fixed taps and drinking water tanks. You need to bring your own bottle, and the water is free on-site," Saviorg explained.

Dance Festival outdoor kitchen and catering for performers Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Cigarette butts will also be collected in a special container. "We're collecting the butts for the Fila brand, which will turn them into filament for 3D printing."

Experience from previous celebrations shows there will be a lot of leftover soup.

"Until now, it has gone to biodegradable waste collection points. This year, in cooperation with the Food Bank, the leftover soup will be donated to social housing. The process is quite intense because food that has already been heated must be distributed very quickly. We hope to save several tons of soup this way," she noted.

When catering ends in the evening, the Food Bank arrives and takes the soup to social housing, where it is immediately distributed to people for consumption.

Waste is also sorted on-site. "This applies to both the visitor and vendor areas. For collecting biowaste, we are using a new type of biodegradable bag made with 15 percent lignin, a byproduct of the Estonian wood industry. This is a test project for this year," Saviorg explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Annika Remmel, Kristo Elias

Source: Ekoscope

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:49

Estonian driver Paul Aron to represent Alpine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

18:10

Interior minister: Moscow Patriarchate's influence still a threat to Estonia's security

17:33

School day to start at 9 a.m. or later in Estonia from next September

17:31

Prime minister: Reform distrusts Tallinn mayor and will move to opposition

16:53

Storm and strong wind warning issued across Estonia on Thursday Updated

16:52

Leftover Song Festival soup will be donated to Food Bank

16:30

District heating group Utilitas sees 20% profit boost

16:00

Watch live from 7 p.m.: First performance at 2025 Song and Dance Festival

15:34

Master's thesis: Pollen allergy season starts earlier but milder than before

15:32

President sends church influence law back to Riigikogu for a second time

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.07

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

02.07

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

02.07

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

02.07

Israel to open embassy in Tallinn Updated

02.07

Gallery: Drone photos show Dance Festival rehearsals in full swing

09:34

Latvia offers Estonia stake in airBaltic matching terms offered to Lufthansa Updated

02.07

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo