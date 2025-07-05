Women's Voluntary Defense Organization hands out 18 tons of soup at Song Festival

This week, 170,000 meal portions were prepared for participants of the Song and Dance Celebration. On Saturday, members of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization distributed 18 tons of soup.

On Saturday, 46,000 Song Festival participants were fed in the dining hall.

"A large part of the work is already done, but today is the peak day, when all the dancers and singers pass through our dining hall — altogether 46,000 people," said field catering coordinator and head of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization Airi Tooming. "It takes several hours. The procession flows into the dining area, they receive their food and then move on."

About 170 people were involved throughout the week in preparing the festival soup.

"We've had about 170 people involved on various days, but today there are a little over 100 Women's Voluntary Defense Organization members and Defense League members in the hall, preparing the food service side," Tooming explained. "There are women working the soup distribution lines, but just as many are behind the scenes in the kitchen by the kettles. The cooks have been boiling the soup since early morning, and the technicians with burners are getting everything ready."

--

