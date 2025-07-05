X!

Women's Voluntary Defense Organization hands out 18 tons of soup at Song Festival

News
Members of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization handing out bowls of soup to XVIII Song Festival participants.
Members of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization handing out bowls of soup to XVIII Song Festival participants. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
News

This week, 170,000 meal portions were prepared for participants of the Song and Dance Celebration. On Saturday, members of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization distributed 18 tons of soup.

On Saturday, 46,000 Song Festival participants were fed in the dining hall.

"A large part of the work is already done, but today is the peak day, when all the dancers and singers pass through our dining hall — altogether 46,000 people," said field catering coordinator and head of the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization Airi Tooming. "It takes several hours. The procession flows into the dining area, they receive their food and then move on."

About 170 people were involved throughout the week in preparing the festival soup.

"We've had about 170 people involved on various days, but today there are a little over 100 Women's Voluntary Defense Organization members and Defense League members in the hall, preparing the food service side," Tooming explained. "There are women working the soup distribution lines, but just as many are behind the scenes in the kitchen by the kettles. The cooks have been boiling the soup since early morning, and the technicians with burners are getting everything ready."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:09

Women's Voluntary Defense Organization hands out 18 tons of soup at Song Festival

18:43

Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

18:37

Member of Brisbane folk dance group: The farther we are, the more Estonia matters

18:30

Galleries: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

16:59

Ott Tänak wins South Estonia Rally

11:36

Watch live: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

09:54

Estonia's PPA increases patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border

09:10

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

08:58

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

08:25

Behind the lyrics: The 'Iseoma' Song Festival repertoire

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:54

Watch again: First 'Iseoma' Dance Festival performance Updated

09:10

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

18:30

Galleries: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

04.07

Unity and strength: The history of Estonia's Song Festival

08:16

Song Festival brings road closures, public transport changes to Tallinn

08:58

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

02.07

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

03.07

Estonia rejects Latvia's proposal to buy 10% stake in airBaltic

03.07

School day to start at 9 a.m. or later in Estonia from next September

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo