Gallery: Schools across Tallinn double as temporary accommodation during Song Festival
Fifty-three schools across the capital have become temporary accommodation for thousands of singers and dancers as Estonia gears up for the Song and Dance Festival this weekend.
In total, nearly 20,000 partygoers are staying in Tallinn schools this week while rehearsals take place. ERR's photographers went to take a look.
Editor: Helen Wright