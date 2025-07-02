X!

Gallery: Schools across Tallinn double as temporary accommodation during Song Festival

News
Tallinn schools are doubling as temporary accommodation for thousands of dancers in the run up to the 2025 Song and Dance Festival.
Open gallery
28 photos
News

Fifty-three schools across the capital have become temporary accommodation for thousands of singers and dancers as Estonia gears up for the Song and Dance Festival this weekend.

In total, nearly 20,000 partygoers are staying in Tallinn schools this week while rehearsals take place. ERR's photographers went to take a look.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:54

US awards medals to Estonian dog handlers who helped find missing soldier

12:10

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:37

Gallery: Schools across Tallinn double as temporary accommodation during Song Festival

11:31

SDE leader: Sõõrumaa did not deny earlier plans to overthrow Tallinn coalition

10:56

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

10:25

Water center finally opens in former Ida-Viru County oil shale quarry

09:53

Justice chancellor: State agencies can access banking secrets without rules

09:22

June in stores: Meat, cabbage and cucumber prices grow

09:06

Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

08:49

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's VAT rate rises to 24 percent from Tuesday

01.07

Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

01.07

A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

01.07

Finance minister: Talking about rising prices as foolish as cursing bad weather

01.07

Tallinn Central Market's new building postponed by a few years

01.07

Estonians travel from far and wide to take part in Song and Dance Festival

01.07

Prices in Estonia up 1.1% in June and 5.2% on year

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo