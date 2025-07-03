Gallery: Song and Dance Festival flag raising ceremony held in Tallinn

At 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Estonian blue-black-white flag was raised at Pikk Hermann Tower to mark the start of the Song and Dance Festival. The festival flame also arrived at Toompea in the morning.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by the artistic directors of the Song and Dance Festival and featured performances by the MUBA mixed choir and pop choir, the Tallinn Chamber Choir, the Estonian Male Choir Association choir, and the dance ensemble Soveldaja.

The Dance Festival begins on Thursday with a dress rehearsal performance at 2 p.m., followed by the first official performance at 7 p.m. The evening performance will be broadcast on ERR.ee, Jupiter, and Vikerraadio.

