Song Festival patrons should prepare for cool and rainy weather

Rainy and cool weather is expected in Tallinn over the weekend, so those attending the Song Festival are advised to bring a raincoat and warmer clothing.

According to the Environment Agency, Saturday in Tallinn will be cloudy with possible rain. Rain is expected at the start of the Song Festival procession and daytime temperatures will range between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius (57–59°F). By evening, starting around 5 p.m., temperatures will drop by a couple of degrees.

Sunday will be slightly warmer during the day, with temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius (57–64°F). The chance of rain remains high on both Saturday and Sunday.

Erik Velleramm, head of medical services for the Song and Dance Festival, emphasized that keeping moisture out of clothing is extremely important. "We ask parents and group leaders to ensure that children's feet, hands and heads are kept warm and dry, as cold can easily set in otherwise," he said.

As umbrellas are not permitted at the festival grounds, the organizing team is asking attendees to bring raincoats — preferably reusable ones.

The Song Festival procession begins Saturday at 1 p.m. The opening concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to end around 10 p.m. On Sunday, the main concert begins at 2 p.m. All events will be broadcast on ERR's television, radio and online channels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!