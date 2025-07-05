Watch again: 'Iseoma' Folk Music Concert

The Song and Dance Festival's Folk Music concert took place on Friday (July 4) with more than 750 musicians from across Estonia. You can rewatch the event on ERR News.

This year's "Iseoma" Folk Music Festival featured 88 groups and 65 soloists. The creative director of the folk music festival is Helin Pihlap.

In addition to traditional bagpipes, accordions, violins, kannels, and a combined orchestra, mandolins, karmoškas, and Hiiu kandels performed as a separate genre for the first time at this year's festival.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!