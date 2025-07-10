X!

Nearly half a million tuned in to ERR's Song and Dance Festival coverage

News
ERR employees at the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival
Open gallery
81 photos
News

Hundreds of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) employees worked behind the scenes last week to bring the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" ("Kinship") to viewers in Estonia and beyond. Their efforts paid off, with ERR's live and online broadcasts reaching nearly half a million people.

ERR covered the festival from Thursday's opening performance of the XXI Dance Festival at Kalev Stadium to the final, festive notes of the main concert of the XXVIII Song Festival at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Sunday night.

According to TV audience measurements by Kantar Emor, at least 483,000 viewers watched coverage of the events for 15 minutes or more, either live or on replay. The festival also attracted exceptional interest online, where full broadcasts were viewed  more than 100,000 times, and individual songs and dances posted separately drew thousands more views.

The third and final performance of the Dance Festival, the Folk Music Festival, the Song and Dance Festival Parade and both concerts of the Song Festival were all broadcast live on ETV, ETV2 and ETV+. Viewers could also tune in to all the major events on Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4, ERR's online portals and the streaming platform Jupiter.

According to live broadcast executive producer Margus Saar, ERR broadcast the Song and Dance Festival live for over 26 hours last week.

The third and final performance of the "Iseoma" Dance Festival. July 4, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"The power of the Song and Dance Festival is immense," Saar said. "We experienced it in the rain and wind, and at various event venues — and we're also seeing [that power] in the viewer numbers. That is our mission — to bring the concerts and performances to homes in Estonia and abroad as a unified, artistic whole, rich with genuine emotion, as not everyone was able to attend in person."

Sunday's main Song Festival concert attracted the largest television audience. The nearly eight-hour broadcast was watched live or on reply on ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ by an average of 185,000 viewers, with ETV viewership peaking at 258,000 during the finale. The concert's online live stream drew another 45,000 visitors.

The opening concert of the Song Festival on Saturday was watched by an average of 171,000 people on ETV and ETV2.

Both concerts were also broadcast on Vikerraadio and Klassikaraadio, and ETV2 provided Estonian Sign Language (EVK) interpretation and subtitles for the event.

The Song and Dance Festival Parade on Saturday was a rainy one. July 5, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Saturday's TV broadcast began with the Song and Dance Festival Parade from the city center to the Song Festival Grounds, which was watched live or on replay by an average of 136,000 people on ETV, ETV2 and ETV+.

ETV2 also aired the parade without interviews, while Vikerraadio and Klassikaraadio provided a lively report as the parade made its way through the Estonian capital.

Vikerraadio and ERR's online news portal covered the opening performance of the XXI Dance Festival on Thursday, while ETV and ETV+ aired Friday's closing performance for TV viewers. ETV's broadcast was watched live or on reply by an average of 114,000 viewers.

Of ETV+ broadcasts, Friday's Dance Festival performance drew the most viewers, averaging 9,000.

Audiences also enjoyed Friday's Folk Music Festival, which was watched live or on replay on ETV by an average of 37,000 viewers.

Check out ERR News' Culture page to watch the Song and Dance Festival again.

The Folk Music Festival in Tallinn's Freedom Square on Friday. July 4, 2025. Source: Kaupo Kalda

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Lawyer calls for oversight of ISS due to surveillance activities

12:24

Estonian high schoolers earn European spotlight with edible candle business

11:27

Estonia's May exports up 2 percent on year

10:59

Nearly half a million tuned in to ERR's Song and Dance Festival coverage

10:25

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

09:55

Estonian sauna gifted to Ukraine volunteers remains an essential bit of kit

09:43

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

09:01

Prime minister: Cutting food VAT would require budget cuts or new taxes

08:21

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

09.07

Estonian strawberries ripened later this year due to cold and rainy summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

09.07

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

10:25

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

09.07

Spending time in Estonian nature? RMK shares forest dos and don'ts

09.07

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

08:21

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo