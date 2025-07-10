100 moments: ERR photographers' top shots from Estonia's Song and Dance Festival

Celebrating Estonia's iconic Song and Dance Festival, ERR photographers Siim Lõvi and Ken Mürk present their photographers' cut — a selection of the top 100 moments capturing the spirit, color and energy of this unique heritage event.

For four days, the venues hosting the Dance Festival, Folk Music Festival and Song Festival — along with the parade route through the city to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds — came alive with colorful, exuberant dancers, singers and musicians of all ages.

Undeterred by persistent rain over the weekend, the week culminated Sunday in a powerful main concert that united tens of thousands of singers and musicians, nearly 100,000 audience members and hundreds of thousands more tuning in live across the country and worldwide.

ERR photographers Siim Lõvi and Ken Mürk, who documented this year's Song and Dance Festival, now share their photographers' cut: the top 100 shots from Estonia's signature event.

Check out ERR News' Culture page to revisit coverage and watch performances from the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" ("Kinship") again.

--

