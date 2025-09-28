X!

Tallinn launches Song Festival Grounds area detailed plan

News
Drone photos show the 90,000 people present at the main and final
Drone photos show the 90,000 people present at the main and final "Iseoma" Song Festival concert on July 6, 2025. Source: Kaupo Kalda
News

Tallinn has launched a detailed plan for the Song Festival Grounds and its surroundings to expand the site and add new buildings and facilities.

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds director Urmo Saareoja said that a public procurement to find the developer for the detailed plan will be announced soon.

The city's order launching the planning process stipulates that the area's high natural value must be preserved and its geologically significant limestone bluff highlighted.

Current landowners will be presented with concrete proposals for acquiring their plots for the city of Tallinn in order to expand the Song Festival Grounds.

The plan must also examine whether it is possible to create a parking area toward Mäe tänav, taking into account environmental restrictions and the impact on nearby homes. Any parking areas must blend into the landscape and be divided by trees.

In cooperation with the Tallinn Transport Department, the planning process will consider options for adding new vehicle access points from Narva maantee and Pirita tee.

The order also specifies that if a pedestrian bridge is designed over Narva maantee, it must be planned as a combined green bridge to allow small wildlife to move between green spaces.

The detailed plan must also take into account the proposed extension of the tram line along Narva maantee to the new Tallinn Hospital. In addition, room must be provided to widen Narva maantee to include cycling and walking paths alongside the tram line.

Building plots, roads, parking areas and utility networks cannot be placed within the root protection zones of preserved trees. Although the proposed food service area partly overlaps with the protected Fahle Garden, any pavilion areas must be located outside the protected zone or each tree's conservation value assessed individually.

The plan also requires the design of a shelter.

Saareoja noted that there is still undeveloped land around the Song Festival Grounds and acquiring it would secure the site's boundaries against encroaching urban space. The development is to be carried out in stages to ensure sufficient funding and to make sure the plans are actually implemented.

The planned area covers 35.86 hectares.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:18

Tallinn launches Song Festival Grounds area detailed plan

11:33

Mother lynx and two cubs unfazed by human presence

11:00

Parties still split on kindergarten fee abolition plan in Tallinn

10:33

Poor apple harvest drives up the price of high-quality table apples

09:38

Annual military exercise Orkaan takes place in Saaremaa

08:53

Narva industrial park offers site for generator to supply cheap power

08:36

Latvian president: NATO should switch from air policing to air defense mission

27.09

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia Updated

27.09

Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair: Car tax is here to stay

27.09

Estonia Pledges €10 million to NATO-US Ukraine-supporting PURL initiative

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.09

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

27.09

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia Updated

27.09

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

26.09

Official: Russian economy might not be able to support war for much longer

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

27.09

Minister: Images shown to UN knowing Russia would lie about airspace breach

26.09

Estonian, Latvian tech companies team up to develop 'drone wall'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo