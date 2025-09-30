X!

Ülemiste intersection pedestrian safety project awaits next Tallinn city government

News
Approach to the Ülemiste intersection, facing north.
Approach to the Ülemiste intersection, facing north. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Making a key intersection south of central Tallinn safer for pedestrians and cyclists is one of many projects vying for city government attention ahead of next month's elections.

The Ülemiste junction is one of the busiest traffic hubs in the capital, and is an interface with three major thoroughfares: Tartu mnt, Peterburi tee, and Järvevana tee.

Around 14,000 people work and/or live in the nearby Ülemiste business district, and the junction is also close to Tallinn Airport, the under development Rail Baltica terminal and three shopping malls.

For drivers, the junction can be inconvenient, but for pedestrians and cyclists it can even be a dangerous as well as time consuming interface to negotiate.

Reconstructing the junction was last year forecast to come with a price tag of around €8 million. However with the local elections less than three weeks away now, it is up to the next city administration to decide on how to proceed.
The city government has had the project of making the area more pedestrian-friendly on the table for a couple of years already.

Architect Sille Pihlak, the project's main overseer, noted there are: "Nine crosswalks and, in terms of time, it's an insane burden. Of course, most of the time you're stuck on some island in the middle of fast car traffic between an eight-lane road."

This does not mean a reduction in car lanes is imminent, however.

"Everything that is added goes under the embankment, meaning into light traffic tunnels under the railway. And likewise there would be a bridge and a ramp," Pihlak said.

The Ülemiste intersection lies south of Tallinn city center. Source: Google Maps.

The reconstruction also has to compete with other pressing city needs; for example the recently started renovation of Peterburi tee.

An added complication is that much of the land in question is owned by filling station chain Circle K, which operates an outlet at the junction and would have to transfer its land to the city for the benefit of construction.

Elari Udam, head of the Tallinn Environment Department's service, said that the city's needs overall amount to hundreds of millions, and the question is in what timeframe these will be carried out.

"If we can foresee that we have major infrastructure projects in progress – we have the reconstruction of Liivalaia, we have the construction of the Pelguranna tramline – these are very expensive and extensive projects, yet at the same time money must be found for other things as well," Udam said.

In Tartu, Pihlak's firm, PART, have already undertaken similar work at the intersection of Vaksali and Riia..

This project has, she said, proved a success.

Feedback has also come from Tartu city government that it is much more user-friendly and there are a lot more pedestrians for understandable reasons. Indeed, people actually want to leave their cars at home, so they can reach their destination faster by bike," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Veronika Uibo.

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

30.09

E-voting test goes smoothly ahead of Estonia's local elections

30.09

ERR in Ukraine: 'Garage industry' developing drones to support defense effort

30.09

Tartu barge culture among world's top 100 sustainable tourism success stories

30.09

Lawyer: Narva Museum director could face problems if Russia issues international arrest warrant

30.09

Ministry against extending ferry travel discounts for resident of Estonia's large islands

30.09

Gallery: Tallinn Design Festival opens in Krull Quarter

30.09

Tartu gets new red squirrel 'orphanage'

30.09

3 companies qualify for total €44 million in major investment support

30.09

Ülemiste intersection pedestrian safety project awaits next Tallinn city government

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.09

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

29.09

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

27.09

Estonia rejects German arms company Rheinmetall's offer of ammunition plant

29.09

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

29.09

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

30.09

Dairy products could get 'best before' labels in Estonia to reduce food waste

29.09

Cinema chain: Narva theater might close if state bans non-Estonian voiceovers

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo