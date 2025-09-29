Tallinn constructs bike path between Reidi tee and Poska tänav

Tallinn City Government is building a bike path between Reidi tee and Poska tänav and renovating the existing footpath.

According to the city of Tallinn's website, the project includes a three-meter-wide asphalt bike path with red pigment and a 2.5-meter-wide paved footpath. The new bike path will be built along the existing footpath.

The website said that the choice of pavement for the footpath is based on the park-like character of the area and allows comfortable movement with strollers, walkers, and wheelchairs.

The project area also covers the intersection of Narva maantee and Poska tänav. The city will also upgrade existing lighting.

"According to the landscaping assessment, four trees of value class V have been deemed potentially at risk of breaking: two poplars, a maple, and a downy birch. These must be removed from the park to avoid possible dangerous situations in the future," the project says. New trees will be planted in their place.

Construction of the light traffic route between Poska tänav and Reidi tee began on September 22, with a contractual completion date of December 10.

The new cycle path will run between Reidi tee and Poska tänav in Tallinn. Source: Tallinna Keskkonna-ja Kommunaalamet

