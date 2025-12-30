Plans unveiled for new central Tallinn real estate quarter

Tallinn City Government has initiated a detailed plan for the development long-vacant central Tallinn site, at a cost of several hundred million euros.

Building work on the entire quarter will take up to 10 years to complete.

Construction work on the 5.58-hectare site, between Reidi tee and Pikksilma, Tuukri and Petrooleumi streets, to the southeast of the Old City Harbor area, is expected to start in 2028 and will see combination of land use as commercial buildings and apartment blocks, with landscaped streets and a park to be created between the buildings.

More than 100,000 square meters of enclosed gross floor area will be built in the quarter, owned by Tristania Invest and developed by Nix Estate.

The plan covers properties at Nafta Street 1, Petrooleumi Street 6 and 8, and Bensiini Street 9, 9a, 9c and 9d.

Building coverage in the area may be up to 50 percent, under the plan, while green space must make up at least 30 percent of the total area.

The current site is an open space. Source: Tristania OÜ

Developers Nix Estate, responsible for the project, says it plans to hold an architectural competitive process next year, to find a design solution for the quarter.

Company CEO Hannes Roosaar said construction work could begin in 2028–2029, depending on the duration of the planning process.

The work would be completed in phases, with the first buildings likely ready 2029–2030, though development of the entire quarter taking up to 10 years.

Roosaar estimated the cost of construction at a couple of hundred million euros, to be financed through bank loans.

Nix Estate was founded a year ago. Its owners are Dmitry Lipyavko, Igor Lysenko and Philippe Michel Bucheton.

The owners of Tristania are Dmitry Lipyavko and Igor Lysenko.

The site is currently a grassy open space. Reidi tee itself was revamped in 2018.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!